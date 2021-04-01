Baseball
DeSoto County 2, LaBelle 0
The streaking Bulldogs picked up their third consecutive victory on Thursday when Lane Fullerton went the distance for a shutout.
Fullerton limited the visiting Cowboys to three hits and two walks while striking out five. He also scored the only run he would need when he tripled with two outs in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs added a second run when courtesy runner Wayne Giddens, in for catcher CJ Nelson, stole home.
With the win, DeSoto County improved to 4-12 ahead of next week’s three-game series with Fort Meade.
Palmetto 5, North Port 2
The visiting Tigers got to North Port ace Brandon Long for four runs in the top of the first, then outlasted the Bobcats, sending North Port to its second consecutive defeat.
Long surrendered an inside-the-park home run against the first batter he faced as Palmetto rapped out four hits during their first turn at the plate. Long got one of those runs back at the plate with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Ben Brown drove in North Port’s other run with a second-inning double.
The Bobcats fell to 7-9 on the season but will have a chance to avenge this week’s 9-6 loss to Booker by playing host to the Tornadoes on Monday.
Lemon Bay 18, Bayshore 2
The Manta Rays exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to push the game past the run rule.
Lemon Bay (14-3) collected 13 hits and drew seven walks, stealing nine bases along the way. Barrett Curry and Abel Albarran were at the heart of the attack, each collecting three hits. Curry had a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in five. Albarran also had a double while scoring a pair of runs and driving in four. Joel Vazquez also had three hits for Lemon Bay.
Trey Rutan went 0-for-2 but still reached base three times, stole three bases and scored three runs.
Bryce Noll, Devin Clifford and Mason Boltinghouse combined on a four-hitter. Bayshore got a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth after Lemon Bay had pushed its lead to 18-0.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a home date with Charlotte on Tuesday.
Charlotte 5, SW Florida Christian 1
The Tarpons struck for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap a four-game losing streak in convincing fashion.
Quaid Goff began the sixth-inning fireworks with a run-scoring triple, then beat a throw to the plate by the SWFC second baseman on John Busha’s grounder. When Busha stole second, Coby Radelesco was intentionally walked to set up a potential double play but Justin McQueen blew up the gambit with an RBI single to push Charlotte’s lead to 3-1.
Charlotte’s final two runs came in on a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch.
The outburst made a winner out of reliever Zach Schooley, who tossed two hitless innings in relief of Goff. For his part, Goff allowed just three hits in five innings, fanning 6 as Charlotte improved to 7-7.
Next up for the Tarpons is a road trip to Lemon Bay on Tuesday.
SoftballRiverview 3, North Port 1
The North Port softball team lost to Riverview, 3-1, on Thursday night as the team totaled just five hits.
The Bobcats (8-6) will play at Island Coast on Tuesday.
