Baseball
Island Coast 4, Charlotte 1
At Cape Coral, Island Coast struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and made that early lead stand, ending the Tarpons’ season.
Reliever Quaid Goff came on in the third inning and held the Gators in check for a while, allowing Charlotte to close within 2-1 when Zach Schooley followed Braddock Marshall’s triple with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The game remained that way until the Gators struck for two more runs in their half of the sixth.
In all, Goff went four innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out eight, but the Tarpon bats never found a groove, finishing the night with just two hits of their own.
Charlotte’s season comes to a close at 11-11 while Island Coast advanced to Friday’s District 5A-10 title game at Fort Myers
