Boys basketball
DeSoto falls at Lehigh
A disastrous second quarter Tuesday at Lehigh put DeSoto County in a deep hole, resulting in a 75-43 road defeat for the Bulldogs.
Lehigh (1-0) struck for 17 points during the second quarter, expanding a tight 12-8 lead into a 29-13 bulge at halftime. The Bulldogs came out on fire in the second half, but the Lightning never broke stride, stretching their lead to 61-33 by the beginning of the final period.
Next up for the Bulldogs (0-2) is a home date with Port Charlotte on Friday.
Mustangs remain winless
Community Christian fell to 0-2 on the season after a 50-32 loss at home Tuesday to The Classical Academy of Sarasota.
Next up for the Mustangs is a home date against winless Evangelical Christian (0-2) on Tuesday.
Girls basketballIndians bully Bulldogs
Mickey Carr led a balanced effort as she scored 14 points for the Venice girls basketball team in a 65-19 win over DeSoto County on Tuesday night.
Magdalena Daukas added 11 points and seven rebounds while Zoe O’Leary dominated the post with eight points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks.
Venice (3-1) will play at Manatee tonight at 7:30.
Pirates double up Wildcats
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team blew out Hardee, 59-25, on Tuesday night.
Bryanna Griffiths led the onslaught with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Makayla Russo added five rebounds and a pair of steals and Taylor Paille scored eight points.
The Lady Pirates (5-1) will play at Charlotte on Friday night at 7.
Bobcats blow out Mantas
The North Port girls basketball team used a 27-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Lady Mantas on the way to a 68-20 win on Tuesday night.
Turnovers mounted up for Lemon Bay while North Port controlled most rebounds.
Lemon Bay (1-2) will play at Hardee on Thursday and North Port (4-1) will play at Booker on Friday night.
Boys soccerVenice ties Sarasota
The Venice boys soccer team tied Sarasota, 1-1, on Tuesday evening.
Matthew Groves scored the Indians’ only goal while the Sailors scored their lone goal via a penalty kick.
Venice (2-0-2) will host Lemon Bay tonight at 7.
Tarpons shut out Tornadoes
Tyler Amaral assisted Dylan Salomon on a pair of goals and Alexander Cash recorded a clean sheet in goal as the Charlotte boys soccer team beat Booker, 2-0, on Tuesday.
The Tarpons dominated throughout the match as they outshot Booker, 10-2, and played well, according to coach Greg Winkler.
Charlotte (4-2) will host Victory Rock Prep on Thursday night at 7.
Girls soccerSharks strike Lightning
Imagine improved to 4-0 with a dominating 8-0 victory against Lehigh on Tuesday.
Isabella Muniz recorded a hat trick and added an assist. Morgan Larson, Maddie Wiggin, Addy Rattai, Enaya Cortez and Hailey Sauline also scored. Sauline had an assist, as well. Madison McCombs and Sophie Ramos also dished assists.
Next up for Imagine is a road trip to LaBelle on Friday.
Mantas swim past Bobcats
Lemon Bay pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 victory Tuesday on the road at North Port.
The Mantas improved to 6-2 on the season and in their wins, they have outscored their opponents by an aggregate of 34-2. Next up for Lemon Bay is a difficult road date at Wesley Chapel on Friday.
North Port fell to 2-3 just one day after shutting out Cardinal Mooney, 5-0. The Bobcats will travel to Manatee on Thursday.
Tarpons trounce DeSoto
Charlotte evened its record at 2-2 with an 8-3 romp in Arcadia on Tuesday. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tarpons that followed their season-opening 8-0 rout of Island Coast.
DeSoto County slipped to 1-4 with the loss.
Next up for Charlotte is a rivalry match at home against Port Charlotte on Friday. The Bulldogs get back to work the same day at Booker.
Indians lose at Gulf Coast
The Venice girls soccer team lost, 4-2, at Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Indians (3-2-1) will host Parrish Community on Thursday at 7 p.m.
