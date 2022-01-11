Boys basketball

Evangelical tops Mantas

The Lemon Bay boys basketball team dropped a 61-50 decision to Evangelical Christian on Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Mantas to 5-9, while Evangelical improves to 11-6.

The Mantas next host Charlotte on Friday night.

Girls basketballMantas slam Bayshore

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team scored a 57-34 victory over Bayshore.

The Lady Mantas (9-7) overcame a sluggish second quarter and outscored the Bruins, 33-14, in the second half to win their eighth game of their last nine.

Freshman Maya Collins led with 23 points and Sophomore Taylor Orris contributed a double double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Venice hangs with No. 8 in FL

Venice followed up Monday night’s win over Lakewood Ranch with a 69-57 loss to Cardinal Mooney, the No. 8 team in FL, on Tuesday night.

Freshman point guard Addison Ivery again led the offense with a team-high 17 points while also adding seven steals and four assists.

Fellow freshmen Zoe O’Leary (10 points) and Tessa O’Leary (nine points) helped keep the Indians’ hopes alive.

Venice (8-4) will play at Port Charlotte on Friday night at 7:30.

Boys soccerTarpons win on Senior Night

Alexander Cash made six saves in goal and Tyler Amaral scored a goal assisted by Dylan Salomon as the Charlotte boys soccer team beat Cape Coral, 1-0, on Tuesday for Senior Night.

Amaral’s goal in the 15th minute gave the Tarpons an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish on the way to a hard-fought district win.

Charlotte (9-2-1) will host Venice on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

