Boys basketball

Sarasota tops North Port

The North Port boys basketball team dropped a 50-44 victory to Sarasota High School on Wednesday night.

The Bobcats fell to 10-8 on the season.

North Port plays in the Wally Keller Tournament this weekend.

Girls basketball

Wright's big night not enough

Makenna Wright scored a team-high 17 points, but the Venice girls basketball team still came up short in a 55-49 loss to Saint Stephen's on Senior Night at the TeePee on Wednesday. 

No other Indians player topped double-digits on the night as Addison Ivery, Mickey Carry and Magdalena Daukaus each scored nine points. 

Venice (9-5) will play at South Fort Myers tonight. 

Boys soccer

Mantas shut down Pirates

The Lemon Bay boys soccer team beat Port Charlotte on both sides of the field in a 5-0 win on Wednesday night. 

The Mantas (8-4-2) will play Booker in the regular season finale on Friday night. 

