Local sports briefs
Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 4, DeSoto County 1
The Mantas improved to 8-1-1 with a 4-1 win over DeSoto. Harley Rusher got the scoring going with a free kick in the first half.
Other goal scorers were Alex Carabes, Trayton White and Michael Greggs. Rusher had two assists and White added another. Alex Johnson had 14 saves.
North Port 2, Riverview 0
North Port improved to 4-7-1 with a win over Riverview thanks to a two-goal second half.
The Bobcats got goals from Kalani Carrion and Chris Lamela. Shane Prosak got the assist and keeper Alvaro Amaya held down the goal with a 7 save shutout.
Charlotte 2, Port Charlotte 1
The Tarpons will enter the new year 8-1-5 with a win over their rival Port Charlotte (3-8-1).
Charlotte’s Francesco Buscemi scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Wesley Owensby. Owensby later got his own goal, assisted by David Lawson.
Port Charlotte scored at the 58 minute mark in the second half.
Girls soccer
Port Charlotte 5, Charlotte 0
The Pirates move to 5-3-1 with a rivalry win over Charlotte (5-6) It’s the Lady Pirates’ fourth shutout of the year.
Boys basketball
Southeast 54, North Port 44
Jalen Brown and Devin Riley combined for 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop Southeast. North Port falls to 1-7.
Girls basketball
Booker 73, North Port 69
Booker jumped on North Port early, but the Bobcats responded and narrowed the gap. But despite 34 points from Emani Jefferson, the Lady Bobcats fell to 8-4 on the year. Sade Romain added 20 points on six 3-pointers.
St. Stephens 60, Imagine 34
The Imagine School girls basketball team lost, 60-34, to St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Friday.
Katie Klein was the lone Shark to score in double digits with 12 points. Skyelar Woods added 7 points in the loss.
Imagine (5-5) will play next in the Lemon Bay New Year’s shootout on Jan. 3 against DeSoto County.
Lemon Bay 53, Evangelical Christian 45
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored 26 points as she led the Lemon Bay girls basketball team to a 53-45 win over Evangelical Christian School on Friday night.
Ziarnicki also recorded a career-high 8 assists and 4 steals in the win. Emma Cochrane helped hold off ECS with a double-double performance (10 points and 10 rebounds).
Venice
The Venice girls basketball game scheduled for Friday was canceled because Sarasota Military Academy did not have enough players.
Wrestling
Port Charlotte went 3-1 at the Boca Ciega Duals and will wrestle in the 2nd place pool today. Okten Logue continued his win streak and is now 14-0. Tyler Rodriguez moved to 9-3.
