Softball
Riverview 2, North Port 1 (8 innings)
Riverview need extra innings to open the season with a victory over North Port.
Lady Bobcat Ashley Nelson got North Port our front with an RBI in the fifth inning, but Riverview tied it in the sixth and got the win in the eighth inning.
Nelson went 2 for 4 and Jasmine Rachal went 4 for 4.
DeSoto County 9, Port Charlotte 5
The Lady Bulldogs open the season with a win over Port Charlotte in a game with plenty of offense.
For the Lady Pirates, second baseman’s McKenzie Coslor went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases, Brianna Beck went 2 for 4 and pitched, and Sara Tirb and Emily Slater were standouts in the field.
Port Charlotte plays again at Riverview tonight.
TennisDeSoto loses
The DeSoto County girls tennis team lost, 6-1, to Lake Placid.
Kiley Siercks improved to 2-0 for the Lady Bulldogs with an 8-3 win.
Venice wins
The Venice boys tennis team nearly swept Sebring in a 6-1 finish.
The Indians hardly lost any sets all evening as Ben Zipay (6-0, 6-0), Ryan Rajakar (6-1, 6-0), Seth Neitlich (6-1, 6-1) and Charlie Siddons (6-0, 6-2) breezed through singles play.
Venice also dominated in doubles as the team of Zipay and Rajakar won (6-0, 6-1) as well as the team of Neitlich and Siddons (6-2, 6-0).
— Staff reports
