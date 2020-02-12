Tennis
Venice 5, Braden River 2
The Venice tennis teams essentially won their matches on Wednesday afternoon before they even started.
Braden River did not bring a boys team and brought just a partial girls team that lost to the Lady Indians, 5-2.
Trisha Pitchala and Valentina Herrera won singles matches for Venice while Jenna Sun and Lenora Galeziowski teamed up to win the only doubles match of the day. Venice earned its two other points from forfeits by the Pirates.
WrestlingVenice 39, Sarasota Military 30
Seven Indians won their matchups on Wednesday night as the Venice wrestling team beat Sarasota Military Academy, 39-30.
Lauren Stone (win by pin), Thomas Chrone (win by forfeit), Jack Stone (win by forfeit), Gage Tippman (win by pin), Josh Stewart (win by pin), Will Litzer (win by pin) and Ethan Beck (won, 4-3) all took home much-needed victories for the Indians in a close team win.
— Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.