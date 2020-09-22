Girls golf
Mantas win
The Lemon Bay girls golf team (5-2) scored a 195-226 victory over North Port (2-2) Tuesday at Heron Creek Golf Club.
Lemon Bay’s Hailey Lainhart shot a 41 to lead the field while Sydney Stevenson finished five strokes back at 46 to lead North Port.
The Bobcats Kaitlyn Rogers was two strokes behind Stevenson and the Mantas’ Reese Davids and Lauren Ragazzone finished tied at 50.
