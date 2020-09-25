Lemon Bay girls golf

The County champion Lemon Bay girls team: (from left) coach Darrell Roach, Reese Davids, Madison Hanson, Hailey Lainhart, Lauren Ragazzone, Marie L’Abbe and Mei-Lee Mahannah.

 Photo provided

Boys Golf

Pirates win County Tourney

The Port Charlotte boys golf team won the three-day Charlotte County Tournament on Friday afternoon, defeating Lemon Bay and Charlotte High School.

Eddie Lainhart and Zach Starkey once again led the way for the Pirates on Friday with Lainhart shooting a 77 and Starkey one stroke back. The duo finished tied atop the leaderboard for the tournament at 153 overall.

Lemon Bay’s Chris Hallman shot an 83 on the day and 167 overall to finish in third place with teammate Bryce Noll one shot back on the day and two overall to place fourth.

Jacob Tatum shot a 95 on the day and a 188 overall to pace the Tarpons.

Girls Golf

Lemon Bay won the Charlotte County Girls Golf Championship on Friday afternoon over Port Charlotte and Charlotte.

Lemon Bay’s Hailey Lainhart shot an 81 to win the Charlotte County individual championship and Port Charlotte’s Sara Tirb finished two strokes back to place second overall.

Manta golfers rounded out the top 5 with Marie L’Abbe placing third, Reese Davids fourth and Lauren Ragazzone fifth overall. Lexee Smith had the top score for the Charlotte girls.

Staff reports

