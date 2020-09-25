Boys Golf
Pirates win County Tourney
The Port Charlotte boys golf team won the three-day Charlotte County Tournament on Friday afternoon, defeating Lemon Bay and Charlotte High School.
Eddie Lainhart and Zach Starkey once again led the way for the Pirates on Friday with Lainhart shooting a 77 and Starkey one stroke back. The duo finished tied atop the leaderboard for the tournament at 153 overall.
Lemon Bay’s Chris Hallman shot an 83 on the day and 167 overall to finish in third place with teammate Bryce Noll one shot back on the day and two overall to place fourth.
Jacob Tatum shot a 95 on the day and a 188 overall to pace the Tarpons.
Girls Golf
Lemon Bay won the Charlotte County Girls Golf Championship on Friday afternoon over Port Charlotte and Charlotte.
Lemon Bay’s Hailey Lainhart shot an 81 to win the Charlotte County individual championship and Port Charlotte’s Sara Tirb finished two strokes back to place second overall.
Manta golfers rounded out the top 5 with Marie L’Abbe placing third, Reese Davids fourth and Lauren Ragazzone fifth overall. Lexee Smith had the top score for the Charlotte girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.