Baseball
Calvary Christian 9, Venice 2
The bats stayed cold for the Venice High baseball team on Thursday night as it tallied just two hits in a 9-2 loss to Calvary Christian in Clearwater.
The Warriors chased Venice starting pitcher Jacob Faulkner with no outs in the second inning, taking a 4-0 lead which the Indians couldn’t battle back from.
Venice loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but scored just one run on a walk by Zac Calhoon. In the sixth, the Indians put the first two runners on, but again scored just one run as Calhoon knocked in a run by reaching on an error.
Venice (4-5) is scheduled to play in Tallahassee against Chiles on Monday at 2 p.m.
SoftballLemon Bay 17, Community Christian 1 (3 inn)
The Sun’s reigning Player of the Year was dialed in during a 16-run rout against the Lady Mustangs.
Senior Bailey Grossenbacher went 3 for 3 with six RBIs on Thursday. Three came off a home run in the first inning and more came off another homer in the second.
The first home run broke the school record for career home runs.
Christain Chandler also went 3 for 3 and drove in two herself. Ella Kraszewski pitched three scoreless innings and gave up just two hits with eight strikeouts.
Lemon Bay is now 5-3 on the year.
Port Charlotte 12, Cypress Lakes 1 (5 inn)
The Lady Pirates cruised to an easy win over Cypress Lakes for their third win of the year.
TennisLemon Bay boys 5, Bishop Verot 2
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team lost to Bishop Verot, 6-2, on Thursday afternoon at Lemon Bay High School.
Matthew Hutcherson (6-2, 6-0) and Cameron Hinkle (6-1, 6-3) won in singles play to give the Mantas their only two points of the day.
Lemon Bay (6-1) will host Bayshore on March 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Lemon Bay girls 6, Bishop Verot 1
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team lost to Bishop Verot, 6-1, on Thursday afternoon at Lemon Bay High School.
Faith LaVallee won by forfeit to earn the Lady Mantas’ only point of the day.
Lemon Bay (2-5) will host Bayshore on March 25 at 3:30 p.m.
— Staff reports
