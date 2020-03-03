Baseball
Cardinal Mooney 9, Lemon Bay 1
The Lemon Bay baseball team fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-1 loss to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
Tim Caldwell took the loss for the 1-4 Mantas as he went 4 1-3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out two.
Chris Diemer, Eric Lepage, Colin Gamber, Tyler Intihar, and Charlie Dilmore each collected a hit and Diemer scored the only run for Lemon Bay.
Charlotte 10, Bishop Verot 7
Bishop Verot rallied for four runs in the seventh inning, but the Charlotte baseball team hung on for a 10-7 victory on Tuesday.
The Tarpons collected 12 hits as Eric Haiser, Quaid Goff, Hal Turner, Bryce Hayse, and Josh Pitts-Torres all had multiple hit games.
Charlotte scored three in the third and three more in the fifth inning as Pitts-Torres, Tyler McQueen, and Cameron Goff all collected RBIs in the inning.
Starter Jacob Bubb went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four for the victory.
DeSoto 8, Evangelical 4
The DeSoto County baseball team broke a fifth-inning tie en route to a 8-4 victory over Evangelical Christian on Tuesday.
Jacob Patton earned the win for the Bulldogs as he surrendered three runs on two hits over four innings, while striking out two and Ethan Underwood earned the save for DeSoto County Bulldogs Varsity.
Underwood, Aiden Roe, and Tony Blanding each had an RBI for DeSoto County.
Port Charlotte 3, Estero 2
The Pirates(2-5) got a gem from pitcher Tyler Zylstra in a tight win over Estero.
Zylstra pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with 12 strikeouts, including the final three outs to seal the win.
SoftballPort Charlotte 10, Ida Baker 0
Lady Pirates beat Ida Baker 10-0 in 5 innings. Freshman second baseman Mickey Coslor went 1-2 with 2 RBI, scored twice, 1 stolen base, and had 7 putouts on defense.
Breanna Beck (1-2, 1 RBI), Emily Slater (1-2, 2 RBI), and Madison Boyette (2-3 with 2 RBI) were strong in the middle of the lineup. Emma Jurisko went 2-3 with a run scored, and Olivia Hernandez went 2-2 with a stolen base and 2 runs scored. Kaedyn Stoltzfus had 3 stolen bases and a run scored.
TennisVenice sweeps Sarasota
The Venice boys and girls tennis teams both beat Sarasota, 5-2, on Tuesday afternoon.
In both matches, the Indians dropped just two singles matchups.
Gracie Leonard (6-2, 6-4), Kathrin Didovich (6-2, 4-6, 10-7) and Alyssa Durrett (6-2, 6-0) won their singles matches while the teams of Katy Owens/Leonard (8-2) and Mickey Carr/Didovich (8-2) both won in doubles play.
For the boys, Ben Zipay (6-2, 6-3), Ryan Rajakar (6-3, 6-4) and Seth Neitlich (6-4, 6-3) won in singles and the duos of Zipay/Rajakar (8-2) and Charlie Siddons/Neitlich (8-3) each won in doubles.
Venice will play again on Thursday afternoon as it hosts St. Stephen’s Episcopal.
Lemon Bay, Charlotte split
The undefeated Lemon Bay boys tennis team edged 3-2 Charlotte by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Punta Gorda.
The Mantas trio of Enrique Subero, Matthew Hutcherson and Cameron Hinkle scored singles victories. While Joe Swan and Brandon Larson had singles wins for Charlotte.
Next up Lemon Bay Boys faces Bishop Verot High in Englewood on March 12.
On the girls side Charlotte scored its first win, a 5-2 victory over Lemon Bay (3-3).
The Mantas Marie L’Abbe won her first singles match, but Tarpons swept the rest of the singles pairings as Kami Aries, Nicole Johanessen Halayna Roberson and Yazmin Castelo scored victories.
Charlotte’s next match is today vs. Ida Baker at Charlotte.
