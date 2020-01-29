Girls basketball
Venice 42, ODA 36
The Venice girls basketball team bounced back from Tuesday night’s loss to Oasis with a 42-36 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday night.
Kenna Tippman was the “team MVP” according to coach Jeremy Martin for her 10 steal, 5 point effort. Kiley Poole led the team with 15 points and Sadie Kluner added 10 in the win.
Venice (9-12) will look to close out its regular season with a win tonight as it hosts Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
Charlotte 63, Sarasota 49
Three players scored in double figures for the Charlotte girls basketball team on Wednesday night as it closed out the regular season with a 63-49 win over Sarasota.
Tykiriah Thomas led the team with 14 points, followed by Bella Desjardins (12 points), Ary Hicks (10 points) and Dylan Anthony (9 points). Hicks also had 7 assists while Anthony corralled 13 rebounds. The Lady Tarpons will ride a nine-game winning streak into next week’s district playoffs.
Charlotte (19-2) will play at home on Wednesday night as it hosts the winner of Fort Myers vs. North Fort Myers in the district semifinals.
North Port 64, Riverview 52
The North Port girls basketball team has been on a hot streak lately and continued that with a 64-52 win over Riverview on Wednesday night.
Emani Jefferson scored a team-high 23 points while Sade Romain added 11 and Yani Hall and Brooke Sawyer each scored 10.
The Lady Bobcats have now won 10 of their past 11 and will be the No. 1 seed for next week’s district tournament.
North Port (18-6) will host the winner of Riverview vs. Durant in the district semifinals on Wednesday night.
— Staff reports
