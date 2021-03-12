Baseball
Charlotte 6, Bishop Verot 1
John Busha tripled twice, drove in two runs, walked and stole a base in the Tarpons’ easy win Friday night in Punta Gorda.
Starting pitcher Brett Thomson tossed six innings of four-hit ball, allowing one unearned run and striking out eight while walking none. Dylan Leahy closed out the win with a scoreless seventh inning, fanning two.
Bishop Verot committed seven errors in defeat. Charlotte improved to 6-3 on the season ahead of a home-and-home series with Sarasota Riverview next week. Charlotte will play host to the Rams on Tuesday and travel to Riverview on Wednesday.
Port Charlotte 3, Imagine 2
The Pirates rallied from a 2-0 deficit, winning their second game of the season via small ball.
Imagine (2-4) jumped in front with a two-run first inning. Hunter Call brought in the first run with an RBI singles, then Jay Murphy scored on a passed ball.
Port Charlotte got those runs back in the top of the fourth when Michael Weidner and Jeremie Swafford pulled off a double steal to move into scoring position, then came around to score on Stephen Lomski’s sacrifice fly and a passed ball.
The Pirates (2-9) took the lead for good when freshman Adrian Nina singled, stole second, moved to third on a dropped third strike, then scored on a wild pitch.
Weidner got the win for Port Charlotte, tossing five innings and working around four hits and six walks. Landon Carter pitched the final two innings and struck out five.
Softball
Venice 19, Port Charlotte 2
Venice routed Port Charlotte on senior night as senior third baseman Kayleigh Roper went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, two runs and five RBIs.
Seniors Becka Mellor (2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs) and Jordan O’Brien (2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs) also hit home runs for Venice.
Karsyn Rutherford and Micaela Hartman each pitched two innings for the Indians — allowing one run apiece.
Venice (7-2) will host Christian Academy of Knoxville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Port Charlotte (3-6) will play at Lemon Bay on Tuesday, March 23.
