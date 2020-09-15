Golf
Pirates beat North Port
Led by a low-round 37 from Zach Starkey, the Port Charlotte boys golf team beat North Port, 170-181, on Tuesday afternoon in a dual match.
Pirates junior Eddie Lainhart (39) also broke 40 while Stephen Lomski (45) and Jeffrey Vivia (49) rounded out Port Charlotte’s scoring.
Even though CJ Kemble (38) and Brayden Spain (39) also broke 40 for the Bobcats, it wasn’t enough as Stefan Iwasiw (48) and Christian Glenn (56) also had scores count for North Port.
Port Charlotte and North Port will play again on Thursday — joined by Charlotte — in a tri-match at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Venice tops Lemon Bay
The depth of the Venice boys golf team paid off in a win over Lemon Bay in a dual match on Tuesday afternoon as it won, 163-177.
All four Indians shot under 42 as Jackson Adams shot a 40 and Marcus Keck, John Piroli and Tristen Evans each shot 41.
Charlie Dillmore and Jacob Storm each shot 43 to lead the Mantas.
Venice girls beat Lemon Bay
The Lady Indians (3-0) golf team defeated Lemon Bay (2-2), 180-196 Tuesday at the Waterford Golf Club.
Elizabeth Ireland shot a 40 to lead Venice while Lydia Vaccaro was three strokes back and Julia Lewicki finished with a 47.
Lemon Bay's Hailey Lainhart had the second best score of the match at 41, while Reese Davids came in at 49.
The Mantas travel to take on Charlotte on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Mantas sweep HEAT
Lemon Bay dominated from the start and throughout Tuesday’s match against Gulf Coast HEAT, sweeping the visitors, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16.
Presley Engelauf recorded 36 kills while Taylor Orris tallied 11 blocks. Emma Lindsay served up 11 aces as the Mantas improved to 3-3 on the season.
“Overall, they played like a team,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “Well balanced all the way around.”
Lemon Bay returns to action Thursday at home against Imagine School.
Bobcats claw by Sarasota Christian
North Port outlasted Sarasota Christian in a tight first set, then got stronger as the night went on en route to a 27-25, 25-18, 25-19 sweep Tuesday night.
Haylee Rhoads led a balanced Bobcat attack at the net, recording 12 kills. Caitlyn St. Germain added 8 while Andreya Stellwag had 7. St. Germain also had 15 assists. Brooke Matthews and Stellwag combined for 48 digs.
“They worked well as a team and they went out of their comfort zone to try new things and run a successful offense,” said North Port coach Chassity Taylor, who was out sick Tuesday and relaying her assistant’s account.
North Port (4-5) will play consecutive matches on the road next week at Port Charlotte and Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.