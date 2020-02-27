Baseball
North Port 12, DeSoto 3
The DeSoto County baseball team entered the sixth inning trailing North Port, 4-3, but allowed eight runs on the way to a 12-3 loss on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs committed three of their seven errors in the sixth as the one-run lead became an unreachable advantage.
Brayden Kelly earned the win for the Bobcats as he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six over five innings.
North Port scored all of its runs on just five hits, with Kyle Yeager (2-for-3 with 3 runs and 1 RBI), Jayson Zmejkoski (2-for-4 with 1 run and 3 RBIs) and Mike Murray (1-for-2 with 2 walks, 2 runs and 3 RBIs) contributing most of the offensive output.
Ethan Underwood (2-for-3 with 1 run) was the only Bulldog to have a multi-hit night. Though Jacob Patton allowed 10 runs on the mound, only one was earned due to the errors.
DeSoto County (0-3) will host Southeast tonight and North Port (3-2) will host Charlotte tonight.
Imagine 15, Heat 0
Jay Murphy did it all for the Imagine School baseball team on Thursday night as he threw a five-inning perfect game and knocked in three RBIs in a 15-0 mercy-rule win over Gulf Coast HEAT.
Murphy struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced on the mound and went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading the team in hitting. Hunter Call also went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the win and Jack Tutino went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a walk.
Imagine School (1-4) will next play at Bradenton Christian on March 5.
Lakewood Ranch 11, Port Charlotte 1
The Port Charlotte baseball team lost, 11-1, at Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night.
The Pirates (1-3) will play at Naples on Monday.
TennisLemon Bay beats Charlotte
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team (2-3) defeated Charlotte, 6-1 on Thursday.
Yazmin Castelo had the Pirates lone win, defeating Faith LaVallee 8-0 in No. 5 singles. Marie L’Abbe, Elizabeth Schum, Victoria Haranda and Rose Bauer had singles wins for the Mantas.
On the boys’ side, 5-0 Lemon Bay defeated 3-1 Charlotte, 5-2 in Englewood.
The Mantas won the first three singles matches thanks to Enrique Subero, Matthew Hutcherson and Billy Rand, while Jacob Adler and Brandon Larson took fourth and fifth singles for the Tarpons.
DeSoto gets swept
The DeSoto County girls tennis team swept Booker, 7-0, on Thursday afternoon.
Ci’Ana Wallace (8-5), Helen Le (8-4), Michaela Zolkos (8-4), Kiley Siercks (8-0) and Cynthia Ross (8-0) won in singles play and the teams of Wallace/Le (8-3) and Siercks/Zolkos (8-2) won in doubles play.
Venice sweeps Evangelical
The Venice tennis teams beat Evangelical Christian on Thursday afternoon.
The boys team won, 7-0, and the girls won, 5-2.
Ryan Rajakar (6-0, 6-0), Seth Neitlich (6-0, 6-0), Charlie Siddons (6-0, 6-0), Pranav Mayor (6-1, 6-0), Troy Bankemper (6-0, 6-0) won for the boys in singles play and the teams of Neitlich/Siddons (8-1) and Bryan Cerniak/Bankemper (8-2) won in doubles play.
On the girls side, Nicole Cerniak (6-2, 6-0), Nikki Kulcsar (6-2, 6-0), Gracie Leonard (6-1, 6-3), Katy Owens (6-1, 6-4) won in singles play. The duo of Kulcsar/Leonard (8-2) won in doubles play after the team of Jia Johnson/Cierniak lost in a tiebreaker (7-6, 7-5).
— Staff reports
