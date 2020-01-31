Boys basketball
Charlotte 75, North Port 44
The Tarpons (15-6) locked up the No. 1 seed in their district with a double-digit road win over the Bobcats.
After a slow start, scoring just 11 points in the first quarter, Charlotte got the offense going, scoring 18 or more in the final three quarters. They outscored the Bobcats, 23-4, in the second quarter to build their lead.
The Tarpons got big nights from guard Tyik Gainer (26 points) and forward Tre Carroll (24 points) Nick Passamonte led the Bobcats (6-16) with 19 points and five 3s.
Venice 75, Lemon Bay 51
After three straight wins, it’s starting to look like the Venice boys basketball team is finding their groove. Following a hard-fought victory at Bradenton Christian on Thursday night, the Indians came home and dismantled the Lemon Bay Manta Rays, 75-51.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that believe. Plain and simple.” Indians interim coach Mike Montgomery said. “Every game they go into they think they can beat any team in the gym.”
Both teams got off to a slow start before Lemon Bay forward Caleb Geisendorfer made a jumper to give the Mantas a 4-1 lead. A 3-pointer by Venice guard Christian Rodriguez and a run-out layup by Jayshon Platt keyed a 15-2 run to close the quarter and give the Indians a lead they would never relinquish.
Community Christian 74, North Fort Myers 60
The Mustangs get it done on the road for their 13th win of the year. They were led by Ethan Bray, who scored 29 points, Brandon Hill with 20 and Lucas Rivera with 11.
Girls basketballDeSoto County 51, Lemon Bay 31
The DeSoto County girls basketball team ended its regular season on a high note — beating Lemon Bay, 51-31, on Friday night.
Ta’Nyah Smith (15 points) and Zeri Tyler (14 points) led the Lady Bulldogs on offense while Genesis Goldwire chipped in with 10 points.
DeSoto County (10-9) hosts Mulberry and Lemon Bay (10-14) will host Tampa Catholic — with both district quarterfinals on Monday night at 7.
Imagine North Port 54, Out of Door 48
The Imagine School girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 54-48 victory over the Out of Door Academy Friday.
Katie Klein scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while Isabella Faulkner added 17 points for Imagine (12-10)
The Sharks open district play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Mooney.
Girls weightliftingThe Charlotte High girls weightlifting team won its sixth straight regional championship on Friday afternoon at Port Charlotte High School as four Lady Tarpons won individual regional titles.
“All of the girls came out today and rose to the occasion,” Charlotte coach Matt Galley said. “It was truly a group effort, scoring points in 9 out of 10 weight classes.”
Port Charlotte (2nd), North Port (3rd) and Venice (7th) rounded out the area teams in regionals as no team could really come within striking distance of the Tarpons.
There were regional champions in eight of the 10 weight classes, with four coming from Charlotte, two from Port Charlotte, one from North Port and one from Venice.
Charlotte regional champions: Cheyenne Warren (370 total pounds lifted), Annabelle Anderson (350), Madison Shepard (310) and Kareine DeJean (295).
Port Charlotte regional champions: Ameijha Jones (335) and Nicholette Moss (300).
North Port regional champion: Mikayla Fishcer (335).
Venice regional champion: Kylie Flaherty-Cohn (310).
