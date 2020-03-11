Baseball
IMG Academy Silver 8, North Port 5
The North Port baseball team lost, 8-5, to the IMG Academy Silver team on Wednesday evening.
Jayson Zmejkoski (2 hits and 2 RBI) and Brayden Kelly (2 hits) led the Bobcats offense in the loss.
North Port (5-6) will host Braden River tonight at 6.
Girls Tennis
Venice 6, Port Charlotte 1
The Venice girls tennis team nearly swept Port Charlotte as it won, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Indians won all but one singles match as Katy Owens (6-1, 6-4), Kathrin Didovich (6-4, 6-4), Mickey Carr (6-0, 6-0) and Shannon Dowdy (7-6, 7-6) beat their Pirates opponents.
In doubles, Nikki Kulcsar and Gracie Leonard won, 8-3, and Alyssa Durrett and Lily Mannelin won, 9-8, for Venice.
Karolina Konciute (8-5) earned Port Charlotte’s only win of the day in singles play.
Boys Tennis
Venice 7, Port Charlotte 0
The Venice boys tennis team had little trouble with Port Charlotte on Wednesday, hardly dropping a set in a 7-0 win over the Pirates.
Ben Zipay (6-0, 6-0), Charlie Siddons (6-0, 6-1), Pranav Mayor (6-0, 6-0), Stephen Ryan (6-0, 6-0) and Troy Bankemper (6-0, 6-1) each won in singles.
In doubles play, the teams of Siddons/Mayor (8-2) and Ryan/Bankemper (8-0) won for Venice.
Venice will return to play on March 24 at Riverview and Port Charlotte will play at Lemon Bay at March 26.
Boys Volleyball
Venice 3, Classical Academy of Sarasota 0
The Venice boys volleyball team pushed its winning streak to three games as it swept The Classical Academy of Sarasota on Wednesday night.
The Indians won (25-12, 25-13, 25-13) with ease against the first-year program.
Venice (5-1) will next play on March 26 when the team hosts Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at 6 p.m.
