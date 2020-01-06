Boys basketball
DeSoto 71, Oasis 61
The DeSoto County boys basketball team scored a 71-61 victory over Oasis on Monday night.
Nazir Gilchrist scored 16 points and had 5 steals to lead the Bobcats while Keimar Richardson added 14 points and Ethan Redden kicked in 13 points and 4 steals.
Boys soccerLemon Bay 4, Port Charlotte 2
The Lemon Bay boys soccer scored a 4-2 victory over local rival Port Charlotte Monday night in Englewood.
The Mantas improved to 9-1-1 thanks to two goals from Alex Carabes, a goal and two assists from Harley Rusher and a goal from Esteban Alvarez 1.
Goalkeeper Alex Johnson record 12 saves for Lemon Bay, which plays at Charlotte on Wednesday.
The Pirates 3-8-1 will face Barron Collier, of Naples, on Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch 3, Venice 0
The winter break didn’t do the Venice boys soccer team any favors as the Indians came out cold in a 3-0 loss to the Mustangs at Lakewood Ranch High School on Monday night.
Coming off a season-high six goals in a win over Braden River on Dec. 20, Venice had just six shots on goal as they got behind early and couldn’t catch up.
The Indians (5-6-1) will have a chance to get back in rhythm as they travel to play North Port on Friday.
— Staff reports
