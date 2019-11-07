Girls Weightlifting
The Charlotte girls weightlifting team opened its season on Thursday by winning the 12-team Tarpon Invitational with ease.
The Lady Tarpons scored 70 points, nearly doubling up second place Ida Baker (36). Venice, the only other local team in the competition, finished fourth (24).
Kareine Dejean (290 total), Madison Shepard (275 total), Annabelle Anderson (350 total), Cheyenne Warren (355 total) and Jada Carter (280 total) all took first place in their weight classes for Charlotte, while Kylie Flaherty-Cohen (295 total) was the lone lifter to finish first in her weight class for Venice.
Girls soccerThe Venice girls soccer team finished its preseason 2-0 with a 5-1 win over Steinbrenner on Thursday evening.
Despite leading just 2-1 at halftime in what coach Gary Bolyard called “a shaky start,” the Lady Indians bounced back in the second half to pull away for a decisive victory. The win comes after Venice beat Wiregrass Ranch, 2-0 on Wednesday.
Venice got its goals on Thursday from senior captains Mason Schilling (3) and Kat Jordan (2) to give the team more than enough cushion.
— Staff reports
