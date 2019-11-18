LB preseason tournament

North Port’s Justin Barolette (0) swoops in for a lay-up against DeSoto on Monday. Several local teams competed Monday night at Lemon Bay High School’s annual Preseason Tip-off Classic. Venice, DeSoto, North Port, Community Christian, Port Charlotte, and Lemon Bay all played games in Englewood.

 Sun photo by Tim Kern

Boys soccer

Venice scores 1st win

The Venice boys soccer team earned its first win of the season, 1-0, at Cardinal Mooney on Monday evening.

Diego Heredia scored midway through the second half on an assist from Donovan Milano for the only score the Indians (1-1) would need. Junior goalkeeper Stefan Slavov earned the shutout in goal for Venice.

The Indians will look to keep the momentum rolling today as they host Sarasota at 7 p.m.

Mantas still unbeaten

The Lemon Bay boys soccer team stayed undefeated on the season with a 1-0 win over North Port on Monday night.

Alex Carabes scored on a penalty kick for the only goal of the game and Alex Johnson recorded his second clean sheet of the year with 14 saves.

The Manta Rays (3-0-1) have allowed just two goals this season, and look to continue their winning ways on Monday, Nov. 25 at Imagine School at North Port at 5 p.m.

— Staff reports

