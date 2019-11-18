Boys soccer
Venice scores 1st win
The Venice boys soccer team earned its first win of the season, 1-0, at Cardinal Mooney on Monday evening.
Diego Heredia scored midway through the second half on an assist from Donovan Milano for the only score the Indians (1-1) would need. Junior goalkeeper Stefan Slavov earned the shutout in goal for Venice.
The Indians will look to keep the momentum rolling today as they host Sarasota at 7 p.m.
Mantas still unbeaten
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team stayed undefeated on the season with a 1-0 win over North Port on Monday night.
Alex Carabes scored on a penalty kick for the only goal of the game and Alex Johnson recorded his second clean sheet of the year with 14 saves.
The Manta Rays (3-0-1) have allowed just two goals this season, and look to continue their winning ways on Monday, Nov. 25 at Imagine School at North Port at 5 p.m.
— Staff reports
