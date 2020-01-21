Boys basketball
Charlotte 63, Riverdale 53
The Charlotte High School boys basketball improved to 12-6 with a 10-point victory over Riverdale Tuesday night.
Tarpons freshman John Gamble led the way with a team-high 27 points, no one else on Charlotte reached double figures in scoring.
The Tarpons travel to Lehigh Acres Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. start.
DeSoto 85, Mulbery 51
The DeSoto County boys basketball team scored a 85-51 victory over Mulbery on Tuesday night.
Tyrese Prince led the Bulldogs (9-8) with 17 points while Kiemar Richardson had 16 points and Ethan Redden added 13.
DeSoto County will face the Out of Door Academy in Sarasota on Friday night.
Community Christian 62, Keswick Christian 52
The Mustangs (11-7) get back on track with a double-digit district win after dropping two straight.
Ethan Bray was close to a triple double multiple times last week, but finally got one Tuesday with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Behind him, Brandon Hill added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Levine added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Girls basketballNorth Port 70, Venice, 32
Emani Jefferson led the way with 24 points as North Port rolled to a 70-32 Senior Night victory over Venice in a girls basketball matchup Tuesday night.
Jefferson, a senior, along with backcourt mates Yani Hall and Sade Romain, led a suffocating full-court press that forced the Indians into numerous turnovers.
Romain sank three 3-pointers for the Bobcats and had 17 points while Brooke Sawyer added 9.
Sadie Kluner paced Venice with 10 and Ella Opsatnick had 6.
The Indians, now 7-10 on the season, finished 10-for-21 from the free-throw line while North Port was just 7-for-20.
The Bobcats, now 15-6 overall, are playing for the top seed in their upcoming district tournament.
Lemon Day 54, Oasis 28
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half as Lemon Bay beat Oasis, 54-28, on Tuesday night.
After losing to Oasis, 54-33, earlier this year, Lemon Bay got out to a 33-12 lead at halftime as it pulled away for a 26-point win.
Olivia Gibb added 18 points with four 3-pointers and nine of the 10 Lady Mantas scored.
Lemon Bay (9-10) hosts Port Charlotte tonight.
DeSoto 41, Hardee 35
The DeSoto County girls basketball team inched out a 41-35 win over Hardee on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs got 15 points from Ta’Nyah Smith and 10 from Genesis Goldwire to pace the offense in the win.
DeSoto County (8-8) will host Okeechobee on Thursday.
IMG 52, Imagine 47
The Imagine School (8-10) girls basketball team dropped 52-47 decision to the IMG Academy Tuesday night in North Port.
Katie Klein once again led Imagine with 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Arianna Andrade added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Isabella Faulkner chipped in 12 points.
The Sharks next travel to Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccerImagine 5, Parrish 5
The Imagine boys soccer team (4-10-1) played the Parrish Bulls to a 5-5 tie on a very chilly Tuesday night at North Charlotte Regional Park.
Brandon Lowe and Jonas Minavi each netted their first career goal and Mike Olszewski scored a goal and added two more on penalty kicks.
The Sharks now await the district schedule to see who they’ll play in the first round in Canterbury on Feb 2.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 6, Cape Coral 2
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team (16-1) continued its impressive run Tuesday night with a 6-2 victory over Cape Coral.
Lauren Ragazzone had a hat trick for the Mantas while Zoe Melo had a pair of goals and Sophia Cherniak added one of her own.
Venice 5, Lakewood Ranch 1
The Venice girls soccer team defeated the highly regarded Class 7A Lakewood Ranch Mustangs (11-3-2) by a four-goal margin Tuesday night.
Besides advancing their winning streak to seven games, Indians head coach Gary Bolyard said that Venice has already earned home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs.
Mason Schilling scored two goals and adding two assists for the Indians.
Their next game is scheduled for Friday night at Newsome at 7 p.m.
— Staff reports
