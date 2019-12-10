Boys basketball
Charlotte 71, North Port 40
The Tarpons are keeping up their hot streak with another blowout victory, this time over the Bobcats to move to 4-0. North Port is still searching for its first win. The Bobcats kept it within 20 for much of the game, but Charlotte pulled away late with a couple threes.
Freshman John Gamble led the Tarpons with 19 points followed by Tre Carroll with 18. Kevin Riley led the Bobcats with 12 followed by Devin Riley with 1 and Nick Passamonte with 9.
Riverdale 87, Lemon Bay 55
Riverdale hit nine 3s in a double-digit win over Lemon Bay, which dropped the Mantas to 3-2 on the year.
Caleb Geisendorpher led the Mantas with 28 points — 19 in the second half.
Girls basketballImagine 54, Canterbury 17
The Imagine School girls basketball team had no trouble beating Canterbury in a 54-17 finish on Tuesday evening.
Freshman guard Makayla Rasabach outscored the opposition by herself with a game-high 18 points. She tied the school’s record for 3-pointers made in the process.
Senior guard Katie Klein, who Rasabach tied for the 3-point record, chipped in with 15 points.
The Sharks (5-2) will next play at IMG Academy on Friday at 3 p.m.
Lemon Bay 39, Riverdale 33
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 39-33 win over Riverdale on Tuesday night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki again led the Lady Mantas in scoring with 17 points, adding four steals as well. Olivia Gibb came up just shy of a double-double with 9 points and 8 rebounds.
Lemon Bay (2-6) will look to put together its first winning streak of the season when it hosts Bonita Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
DeSoto-Community Christian canceled
The DeSoto girls basketball team’s game against Community Christian scheduled for Tuesday was canceled by the Mustangs.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-2) will be back in action on Thursday at Avon Park at 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 10, DeSoto County 0
Lemon Bay continues its scorching scoring with 10 goals against the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Mantas are averaging seven goals in six wins to start the season, 6-1.
Lemon Bay outshot DeSoto 25-0 in the game and goals were scored by Zoe Melo (3), Hannah Cislo (3), Lauren Ragazzone (2), Jacoby Maldonado (1) and Emily Moore (1). Sophia Cherniak (2), Melo (2), Ragazzone (2), Heather Knight(1) and Kylie Robin (1) assisted on the goals.
Sarasota 3, Charlotte 0
The Lady Tarpons kept things close with 12 shots compared to Sarasota’s 15, but couldn’t find the back of the net, falling to 4-4 on the season.
Ashley Chaisson-Doull and Maddie Reich led with nine combined shots. Eva Le made five saves, allowing one goal. Ivy Gudmundsen stopped four, allowing two goals.
Girls weightliftingDeSoto County wins
The DeSoto County girls weightlifting team won its meet against Mariner and Bonita Springs on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs led the group with 59 points, followed by 30 from Mariner and 16 from Bonita Springs.
Individual results were not available by press time.
— Staff reports
