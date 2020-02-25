Baseball
Riverview-Sarasota 9, North Port 6
The Rams needed extra innings, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to edge the Bobcats on Tuesday.
After taking a 5-0 lead, the Bobcats (2-1) allowed five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to send it to extras.
Riverview scored in the top of the eighth on an error, but North Port’s Jayson Zmejkoski drove in a run to tie things up, but they would fall one inning later.
Zmejkoski had three hits. Brayden Kelly, Nick Gursinski and Cameron Carpenter drove in runs.
Lake Placid 11, DeSoto County 7
Lake Placid took an early lead, and the Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace late in the loss.
DeSoto (0-2) scored four runs in the third inning with Aiden Roe and Austin Evans driving in runs.
The Bulldogs tied things up at six a piece in the fourth with Ethan Underwood singling on a hard ground ball to shortstop to score Lane Fullerton.
But Lake Placid scored five unanswered in the next two innings to build its lead.
TennisLemon Bay tops North Port
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team improved to 4-0 with a 6-1 victory over North Port Tuesday afternoon.
Xander Bieniek had the only win for the Bobcats (1-2) defeating Cameron Hinkle in No. 4 singles. While Enrique Subero, Matthew Hutcherson, Billy Rand and Gray Lowder all scored singles wins for the Mantas.
On the girls side, the Lemon Bay girls (1-3) defeated 3-1 North Port, 4-3.
The Lady Mantas Marie L’Abbe scored wins in both first singles and doubles (with Rose Bauer) and Elizabeth Schum did the same in No. 2 singles and doubles. While North Port’s Felia Rizk, Keira Smith and Stella Koutunovich scored singles wins.
Venice splits against Riverview
The Venice tennis teams split its matches against Riverview on Tuesday afternoon, with the girls winning, 4-3, and the boys losing, 4-3.
Nicole Cerniak (6-1, 6-0) and Nikki Kulcsar (6-3, 7-5) won in singles play and the doubles tandems of Jia Johnson/Cerniak (8-1) and Gracie Leonard/Kulcsar (8-3) both won to inch past the Rams.
On the boys side, No. 1 player Ben Zipay (6-2, 6-4) was the only Indian to win in singles play. In doubles, the team of Ryan Rajakar/Zipay (8-0) and Seth Neitlich/Charlie Siddons both won (8-2).
Venice will next play at Evangelical Christian on Thursday afternoon.
DeSoto rescheduled
The DeSoto County girls tennis match at East Lake scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled to March 24 due to a scheduling conflict.
SoftballManatee 2, Venice 0
The Venice softball team is undefeated no more as it lost to Manatee, 2-0, on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians had Karsyn Rutherford and Micaela Hartman combined to pitch a 3-hitter, but the offense couldn’t get going in the loss.
Venice (3-1) will play tonight at Riverdale.
VolleyballCaleb Kweckel started working on his jump serve toward the end of last season and has spent the winter perfecting what could be one of the most valuable weapons in his arsenal.
It could also prove to be one of the most dangerous weapons for the Venice Indians boys volleyball team as it kicks off its third season of play. Kweckel’s knuckleball serve – along with the Venice front line – proved to be too much for Berekely Prep as the Indians swept the season opener (25-12, 25-11, 25-16) in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night in The Teepee.
— Staff reports
