Girls basketball
Venice 48, Sarasota Military 24
The Venice girls basketball team started off the season 0-5, but has turned it around, improving to 8-5 since that rough start with a 48-24 win over Sarasota Military Academy on Thursday night.
The win marks the most in a season since the 2015-16 school-year when the Lady Indians went 14-9.
Though Venice had the game in hand from the opening tip, the Indians didn’t let up as they stole the ball 21 times and forced 25 total turnovers. Kylie Poole led the team with 10 points, followed by Olivia Sleight with 9.
Venice (8-10) will be back in action tonight at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
Okeechobee 77, DeSoto 60
Ta’Nyah Smith scored 25 points for the DeSoto County girls basketball team in a 77-60 loss to Okeechobee on Thursday night.
Zeri Tyler (12 points) and Trenity Morales (10 points) also chipped in on offense, but the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t score enough to keep up with the Brahmans.
DeSoto (8-9) will next host Avon Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Imagine 42, Lakewood Ranch 38
Three Lady Sharks scored in double figures as the Imagine School girls basketball team beat Lakewood Ranch, 42-38, on Thursday night.
Katie Klein (18 points and 9 rebounds), Isabella Faulkner (14 points) and Arianna Andrade (10 points and 17 rebounds) helped Imagine pull away for the win.
Imagine (9-10) will play at Bradenton Christian on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Girls soccerLakewood Ranch 2, Lemon Bay 1
Playing with just 10 players and no subs due to a flu outbreak within the team, Lemon Bay fell for just the second time this year.
Sophia Cherniak scored the Lady Mantas lone goal as they fall to 16-2.
Girls weightliftingThe Charlotte girls weightlifting team made it five straight district championships on Thursday morning as it defeated the eight-team field.
Cheyenne Warren (365 total pounds lifted), Annabelle Anderson (350), Kirsten Dillow (315), Kareine Dejean (305), Jada Carter (295) and Madison Shepard (290) all won their weight class to power the Lady Tarpons to another win.
“The girls did great today representing their school and with all the hard work they have put in this season,” Charlotte coach Matt Galley said. “We will enjoy the win today and get back to the grind on Friday to get ready for regionals next week.”
If Charlotte can win the regional meet at Port Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 31, it will mark six straight years of taking home the regional title.
— Staff report
