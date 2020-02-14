Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Bayshore Christian 71, Community Christian 55

For the second straight year the Mustangs built on their win total and reached the district title game, but couldn’t get over the hump in a loss to Bayshore Christian.

Brandon Hill led with 17 points and 13 rebounds followed by Ethan Bray and Rodney Anicet each with 12.

The Mustangs (16-11) now have to wait to see if they did enough for an at-large bid for regionals.

Girls weightlifting

Lemon Bay in weightlifting states

Five Lady Mantas placed in the girls weightlifting state championships at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach on Friday.

Kayla Vaughn led the way with a state runner-up finish, lifting a combined 365 pounds in the bench press and clean and jerk.

Also placing for Lemon Bay were: Lily Crady, 8th place (290 pounds lifted), Brooke Knapp, 10th place (225 pounds lifted), Aydria Urshan, 11th place (285 pounds lifted) and Sarah Hamsher, 11th place (280 pounds lifted).

— Staff reports

