Boys basketball
North Port 54, Bayshore 52
For the first time in four games, North Port (5-11) didn’t go to overtime, but it was still too close for comfort.
Tied 52-52 with 20 seconds left, the Bobcats trapped the Bayshore inbounds pass and Devin Riley got a steal that led to a transition basket with five seconds left.
Bayshore had one last 3-point attempt, but it missed as time expired.
Community Christian 67, Sarasota Christian 38
Make it five straight wins for Community Christian (9-5), which beat Sarasota Christian for the fifth straight time after never beating them prior.
Ethan Bray neared a triple double yet again with 20 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Brandon Hill had 16 and Rodney Anicet had 15.
DeSoto County 63, SMA 50
The Bulldogs have now won five in a row since starting the year 2-8.
DeSoto led by eight going into the fourth, but scored 20 in the final quarter to pull away.
Nasir Gilchrist led in scoring with 16 points, followed by Chris Sanders with 11 and Keimar Richardson and Tyrese Prince each had 10.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 54, Evangelical 27
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team blew out Evangelical Christian School, 54-27, on Thursday night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki (14 points and 8 rebounds) and Olivia Gibb (13 points and 11 rebounds) took control as the Lady Mantas coasted to a 27-point win.
Lemon Bay (7-10) will host Oasis at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Charlotte 65, North Port 29
Bella Desjardins scored 24 points and Ary Hicks added 21 points and 7 assists as the Charlotte girls basketball team defeated North Port, 65-29.
Playing without star guard Emani Jefferson, who again sat out with a knee injury, the Bobcats were outmatched as they struggled to keep up offensively.
Charlotte (14-2) will host Bishop Verot today at 4 p.m. in the Wally Keller Classic. North Port (13-6) will play at Lakewood Ranch on Monday.
Port Charlotte 44, Venice 40
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team held on for a 44-40 win over Venice on Thursday night.
All of the Lady Pirates who played scored points in a well-rounded team effort. Kiley Poole led Venice with 15 and Sadie Kluner added 10 in the loss.
Port Charlotte (10-10) will host Imagine School tonight. Venice (7-9) will play at North Port on Tuesday night.
DeSoto 55, Sarasota Military 12
Zeri Tyler scored 19 points as the DeSoto County girls basketball team routed Sarasota Military Academy, 55-12, on Thursday night.
Along with Tyler’s big night, Trenity Morales (13 points), Ta’Nyah Smith (12 points) and Tamia Randolph (9 points) all chipped in for the blowout win.
DeSoto County (6-8) will host St. Stephen’s Epsicopal at 6 tonight.
Wrestling Tarpons advance in regionals
Five area teams began the quest for a state dual championship, but only one remains.
Charlotte advanced to next week’s regional championship held at Osceola High School after winning two matches Thursday night.
Lemon Bay reached the state semi dual finals last year, but fell in the regional round, 45-33, to McKeel Academy. It came down to the final match and the Mantas came out on the wrong side.
Meanwhile, Charlotte made easy work of Pinellas Park 72-12 in its first match and then beat Braden River 71-12 for the second time in the postseason.
Charlotte faces Palmetto Ridge up next in the regional finals held at Osceola High School in Kissimmee on the 24th and in the state semifinals on the 25th if the Tarpons advance.
North Port 58, Port Charlotte 17
The Bobcats bested the Pirates in a dual hosted by Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
Port Charlotte’s Kelly Gay opened things up with a first period pin followed by another pin by Okten Logue.
But North Port made a charge with Tyler Eastes pinning one of the Pirates top wrestlers in Tyler Rodriguez. Quinn White of North Port and Port Charlotte’s Abel Marquez also notched wins.
— Staff reports
