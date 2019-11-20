Sun preps logo

Girls basketball

Lady Mantas win opener

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team lost 58-38 in its season opener at Oasis on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Mantas (0-1) were led by Christain Chandler (11 points and 3 steals) and Olivia Gibb (9 points and 10 rebounds) in the loss.

Lemon Bay will have a chance to rebound on Friday night with a home game against Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Nil for North Port

The North Port and Riverview girls soccer teams played to a scoreless tie on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams moved to 2-0-3 on the season as they were unable to the break the stalemate.

