Boys golf
Pirates win tri-meet
The Port Charlotte boys golf team shot an overall 170 to defeat North Port and Charlotte on Thursday.
The Pirates’ Zach Starkey shot a 35 to lead the field while North Port freshman CJ Kemble finished two shots back.
Port Charlotte’s Eddie Leinhart came in at 42 while teammate Caleb Campos finished one stroke behind him. Sophomore Gavin Croke had the low score of the day for Charlotte at 46.
Venice beats Lemon Bay
The Venice boys golf team defeated Lemon Bay 169-177 Thursday at Rotonda Palms Golf Club.
Venice’s Julian Gauthier led the field by shooting a 40 with teammate Devon Green one stroke back. The Indians’ Blaine Taranto and Griffen McCarron both shot 44.
Chris Hallman and Bryce Noll both shot a 43 for the Indians with Brent Walker two shots back and Jacob Storm at 46.
Girls GolfThe Lemon Bay (4-2) girls golf team shot a 172 to win a tri-meet over Charlotte (2-4) and DeSoto County (0-3) at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Lemon Bay’s Hailey Lainhart shot an even par 35 to led the field. The Mantas had the four best scores with Marie L’Abbe posting a 43, Reese Davids a 46 and Mei-Lee Mahannah a 48.
Lexee Smith shot a 53 to lead Charlotte, followed by Rachel Dunleavy at 64 and Alexis Brown at 69. While Katherine Howard’s 72 led DeSoto.
VolleyballPirates fall at Fort Myers
Port Charlotte matched Fort Myers shot for shot during Thursday’s match, but the in the end, the Green Wave got the 28-26, 25-23, 25-19 sweep to remain undefeated.
The Pirates fell to a hard-luck 2-6 on the season.
“It was a battle point-for-point all night,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said.
Imagine School takes down Mantas
Imagine School of North Port outlasted Lemon Bay in four long sets, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 26-24 on Thursday night.
Despite the setback, Lemon Bay (3-4) got strong performances at the net from the freshman trio of Taylor Orris, Ocean Roth and Maddie Goggins, said Mantas coach Pat Auer.
Imagine improved to 4-0.
