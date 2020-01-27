Boys basketball
Community Christian 70, DeSoto County 68
The Mustangs avenged a tight loss to the Bulldogs from earlier in the season thanks to a big night from Brandon Hill.
Hill led all scorers with 29 points, followed by Lucas Rivera with 16 points and five 3s.
The Mustangs improve to 13-8 on the year while DeSoto falls to 9-11.
Girls basketballCharlotte 42, Lehigh 38
The Charlotte girls basketball team won a defensive battle, 42-38, over Lehigh on Monday night.
Ary Hicks led the Lady Tarpons with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as she stuffed the stat sheet.
Dylan Anthony and Makayla Beardsworth both chipped in 8 points and combined for 11 rebounds in the win.
Charlotte (18-2) will play at Sarasota on Wednesday night to wrap up its regular season.
North Port 57, Sarasota 55
The North Port girls basketball needed everyone to play their part in a 57-55 win over Sarasota on Monday night.
Sade Romain (12 points) helped ice the game for the Lady Bobcats as she hit a layup with 9 seconds to go. Krystal Morales hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch that helped North Port pull away.
Emani Jefferson played most of the fourth quarter with four fouls and didn’t foul out, ending the night with a team-high 21 points.
The team also played good second-half defense, holding Cheyenne Stubbs to just 24 total points after she scored 17 in the first half.
North Port (17-6) will host Riverview on Wednesday night for its final game of the regular season.
DeSoto cancelled
The DeSoto County vs. Community Christian girls basketball game scheduled for Monday night was cancelled.
— Staff reports
