Girls basketball
Charlotte 61, DeSoto 36
Bella Desjardins scored 17 points as the Charlotte High girls basketball team beat DeSoto County, 61-36, on Thursday night.
Along with Desjardins, Mackenzie Carter (12 points and 6 rebounds) and Ary Hicks (8 points, 5 steals and 5 assists) stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Tarpons.
Charlotte (11-2) plays next at Imagine School tonight and DeSoto County (5-7) will play on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at home against North Port.
Venice 43, Lemon Bay 34
The Venice High girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to beat Lemon Bay, 43-34, on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Mantas, 12-3, in the third quarter as they pulled ahead.
Ella Opsatnick (10 points) and Chloe Lear (10 points) led the way for Venice.
Olivia Gibb scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for Lemon Bay in the loss.
Venice (6-8) plays Saint Stephen’s Episcopal on Saturday and Lemon Bay (6-8) hosts Hardee tonight.
North Port 48, Port Charlotte 46
The North Port girls basketball team beat Port Charlotte in a nail-biter, 48-46, on Thursday night.
Emani Jefferson scored 12 points but exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Yani Hall scored 10 for the Bobcats.
Sharina Hudson led Port Charlotte with 21 points and Kieli Maybell added 11 for the Pirates.
North Port (11-5) plays Lehigh next on Monday and Port Charlotte (9-9) plays Gulf Coast on Monday.
Girls soccerRiverdale 3, Port Charlotte 1
The Port Charlotte girls soccer team lost, 3-1, to Riverdale on Thursday night.
Emily Porto scored the lone goal for the Lady Pirates.
Port Charlotte (5-3-1) hosts Cape Coral tonight.
— Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.