Girls basketball

Charlotte 61, DeSoto 36

Bella Desjardins scored 17 points as the Charlotte High girls basketball team beat DeSoto County, 61-36, on Thursday night.

Along with Desjardins, Mackenzie Carter (12 points and 6 rebounds) and Ary Hicks (8 points, 5 steals and 5 assists) stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Tarpons.

Charlotte (11-2) plays next at Imagine School tonight and DeSoto County (5-7) will play on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at home against North Port.

Venice 43, Lemon Bay 34

The Venice High girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to beat Lemon Bay, 43-34, on Thursday night.

The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Mantas, 12-3, in the third quarter as they pulled ahead.

Ella Opsatnick (10 points) and Chloe Lear (10 points) led the way for Venice.

Olivia Gibb scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for Lemon Bay in the loss.

Venice (6-8) plays Saint Stephen’s Episcopal on Saturday and Lemon Bay (6-8) hosts Hardee tonight.

North Port 48, Port Charlotte 46

The North Port girls basketball team beat Port Charlotte in a nail-biter, 48-46, on Thursday night.

Emani Jefferson scored 12 points but exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Yani Hall scored 10 for the Bobcats.

Sharina Hudson led Port Charlotte with 21 points and Kieli Maybell added 11 for the Pirates.

North Port (11-5) plays Lehigh next on Monday and Port Charlotte (9-9) plays Gulf Coast on Monday.

Girls soccerRiverdale 3, Port Charlotte 1

The Port Charlotte girls soccer team lost, 3-1, to Riverdale on Thursday night.

Emily Porto scored the lone goal for the Lady Pirates.

Port Charlotte (5-3-1) hosts Cape Coral tonight.

— Staff reports

