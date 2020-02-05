Girls basketball
Port Charlotte 55, Mariner 45
Sharina Hudson and Bryanna Griffiths combined for 38 points as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team defeated Mariner, 55-45, in the district semifinals on Wednesday night.
Hudson (21 points and 10 steals) and Griffiths (17 points and 17 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Lady Pirates as they held off Mariner to advance to the district final on Friday.
Port Charlotte (15-12) will play at Cape Coral on Friday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.
Boys soccerCape Coral 3, Port Charlotte 1
LuShane Whyte scored the opening goal against the Seahawks, but the Pirates couldn’t muster up any more in the second half, ending the season 5-15-2.
Girls soccerNorth Fort Myers 5, Port Charlotte 0
The playoff run ends in the semifinals for the Lady Pirates, who fell 5-0 to the top seed, finishing the year 9-7-1.
WrestlingCharlotte 45, Manatee 21
Charlotte controlled the pace against Manatee for a road dual win on Wednesday.
The night was highlighted by the Tarpons’ 113-pounder Andrew Austin defeating defending state champ Tyler Wadle. Also securing wins were Isaac Church (126), Donovan Cataldi (132), Matt Andou (145), Lucas Willis (152), Sean Taft (160), Cael Newton (182), Biaggio Fraterelli (220) and Nathaniel Box (285).
— Staff reports
