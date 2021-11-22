At North Port, the Sharks opened the regular season on a down note, falling to visiting Seacrest Country Day, 81-39.
The Stingrays were 15-6 a year ago and returned two of their top four leading scorers. They pulled away from an Imagine squad that returned just one starter from last year’s 9-win team.
Imagine will return to action after the Thanksgiving break, playing host to Sarasota Military on Dec. 1.
Girls basketball
Pirates take first loss
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season as it fell, 62-32, to Gulf Coast on Monday evening.
Yani Hall led the Lady Pirates with 13 points while Bryanna Griffiths added six points and 11 rebounds.
Port Charlotte (2-1) will play at Bishop Verot tonight.
Girls soccer
Indians avenge loss
The Venice girls soccer team avenged its only loss of the season as it beat Doral Academy, 1-0, Monday evening on the road.
The Lady Indians hosted the Firebirds on Nov. 12 and lost, 4-1, but posted a shutout this time around with Meadow Berry in the net. Catherine Dalton scored the match’s lone goal.
Venice (3-1-1) will next play at Port Charlotte next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Bulldogs move to 5-0
Juan Beunrostro continued his hot start to the season as he scored four times for the DeSoto County boys soccer team in a 9-2 win over Port Charlotte on Monday night.
Joan Gamez added two goals while Jeilen Augustin, Adri Vargas and Alejandro Garcia each scored once.
Buenrostro now has 10 goals through four games played and an undefeated start for the Bulldogs, who have also defeated Bayshore, Booker, Charlotte and Sebring with a 33-3 aggregate scoring differential.
DeSoto County (5-0) will next host Avon Park on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Venice blanks Mooney
Matthew Groves scored two goals as he led the offense for the Venice boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over Cardinal Mooney on Monday evening.
Connor Priede and Luca Rueda each also added a goal for the Indians.
Venice (2-0-1) will look to keep its unbeaten streak to start the season alive as it plays at Sarasota next Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
