Baseball
North Port 7, SW FL Christian 2
Brandon Long threw a complete game as he led the North Port baseball team to a 7-2 win over Southwest Florida Christian on Monday night.
Long bounced back after giving up a two-run home run in the first inning, allowing no more hits for the rest of the game as he struck out eight for the Bobcats.
North Port had more than enough run support for Long as Lazaro Salazar and Nick Gursinski both hit home runs. Gursinski went 3-for-3 with two runs while Jayson Zmejkoski also had a three-hit night, with two runs.
The Bobcats (4-3) will host Manatee on Thursday night.
Booker 7, DeSoto 3
The DeSoto County baseball team took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning of Monday night’s game at Booker, but surrendered six runs after in a 7-3 loss.
Lane Fullerton allowed seven runs — none earned — on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings. Hits by Logan Adams and Aiden Roe got a Bulldogs rally going in the fourth that netted three runs, but the offense was otherwise dormant all night long.
Gehrig Wright shut down DeSoto County on the mound, striking out 13 Bulldogs as he pitched a complete game.
DeSoto County (1-4) will play at Evangelical Christian tonight.
Naples 13, Port Charlotte 3
The Port Charlotte baseball team lost, 13-3, to Naples on Monday night.
The Pirates (1-5) will host Estero tonight.
— Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.