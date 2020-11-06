Cross country
Lemon Bay advances to states
BROOKSVILLE – Lemon Bay’s boys cross country team finished fourth at Friday’s Class 2A Region 3 meet to nab the final team berth for next week’s state championship event in Tallahassee.
The Mantas trio of Thomas Blem (18:05.90), Sean Perry (18:09.10) and Matt Finck (18:14.40) finished 21st, 22nd and 24th overall, scoring 15, 16 and 18 team points as Lemon Bay finished with a point total of 126. That was good enough to edge DeSoto County (142) for the final spot at state. Bulldogs runner Noel Maldanado (17:45.40) finished 15th overall, scoring 11 points. He just missed out on one of the four invitations that go to individual runners not represented by an advancing team.
Jake Perry (45th overall, 37 points) and Brennan Hedderman (49th overall, 40 points) rounded out Lemon Bay’s team scoring.
Berkeley Prep won the meet, followed by McKeel Academy and Tampa Prep. Berkeley runners took first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
Lemon Bay’s girls finished sixth with 151 points. Katelyn Ziarnicki (21:45.80) finished 15th overall, scoring 12 team points.
The state championships will take place next Friday and Saturday at Tallahassee’s Apalachee Regional Park.
Girls weightliftingThe Charlotte girls weightlifting team opened its 2020 slate with a bang, winning its own invitational on Thursday.
The Tarpons outlifted five other teams by winning four weight classes en route to 70 points. Fort Myers finished second with 60, followed by Venice (32), Riverdale (23), Dunbar (19) and Imagine (4).
Huyen Le got things started in a dominant way for Charlotte, stacking a 150 bench with a 115 clean-and-jerk for a 265 total that easily won the 101 division. Scarlette DiPietro took 119 by recording a 105 bench and a 100 clean-and-jerk for a 205 total. At 129, Gianna Creola stacked 255 with a 135 bench and 120 clean-and-jerk and Jada Carter took the 183 class with a total of 285 (135, 150).
Venice’s Kylie Flaherty won at 139 with a 315 total (165, 150).
