Volleyball
Port Charlotte defeats Charlotte
In a battle of country rivals, Port Charlotte outlasted Charlotte in four sets, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17 and 25-21 on Monday at Port Charlotte.
Port Charlotte (3-10) broke a 10-match losing streak by defeating a Tarpons squad that had gone 3-1 over the weekend at a tournament in Palmetto.
“It was a good start,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “We just needed to finish.”
Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart was pleased with how the Pirates dug deep following a brutal stretch of matches, including a big tournament in Tampa.
“We came off six tough matches since Thursday and my girls were flat and tired,” Burkhart said. “CHS came out with better energy.”
Charlotte led 24-17 in the first set when the Pirates found their stride, scoring 6 of the final 7 points before falling.
“We played the next three with a little more energy,” Burkhart said. “Not great, but played pretty consistent and relaxed to win.”
Azyah Dailey led the Pirates with 24 kills. Laticia Nina added 12. Abbi Qualls and Morgan Willis each recorded 3 aces.
Charlotte (8-7), which got 8 kills from Kyra Jenson and 14 digs from Brooke Davidson, returns to action Tuesday at DeSoto County. Port Charlotte will play host to North Port on Wednesday.
Boys golfThe Charlotte boys golf team held the lead over the Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte squads Monday, the first day of the Charlotte County Champion.
The Pirates’ Eddie Lainhart shot a 36 to finish first on Monday, with teammate Zach Starkey two strokes back. The tournament during the week and wraps up on Friday.
