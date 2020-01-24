Boys basketball
Charlotte 55, Lehigh 53 OT
The Charlotte boys basketball team won at Lehigh for the first time in school history on Friday night.
Tied heading into the final seconds, sophomore Jordany Reyes Sanchez stole a pass and scored as the buzzer expired to pull out a 55-53 overtime win.
The win marked the fifth straight game Charlotte was without top player Tre Carroll.
Charlotte (13-6) will host DeSoto County on Tuesday.
Port Charlotte 70, Lemon Bay 54
Port Charlotte had five players in double figures for the third straight game Friday night as the Pirates scored a 70-54 victory over Lemon Bay.
Logan Rogers scored 17 points, Logan Clauser had 14, Shawn Lefresne dropped in 11 and Gerald Robinson and Alex Perry added 10 each for Port Charlotte (12-6).
Senior Caleb Geisendorfer paced Lemon Bay (8-12) with 19 points.
Out of Door 65, DeSoto 47
Ethan Redden scored 14 points to lead the DeSoto County boys basketball team in a 65-47 loss to Out-of-Door Academy on Friday night.
The Bulldogs had a strong first half, trailing the Thunder 31-28 at halftime. However, they struggled to keep up the offense in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and 9 in the fourth.
DeSoto County (9-9) will play at Community Christian on Monday.
Boys soccer
Charlotte 2, Booker 1
The Charlotte boys soccer team finished up the regular season by edging Booker 2-1 on Friday's senior night match.
Francesco Buscemi scored the first goal for the Tarpons (13-2-5) and then assisted on Caleb Briggs' game-winning header.
"We are missing a few key pieces in our midfield, so the last few games have been about figuring that part of our game out," said Charlotte coach Greg Winkler. "We are grateful for the two-seed and the fact that we do not have to play for a week."
Girls basketball
North Port 68, Lemon Bay 19
Emani Jefferson scored 20 points as North Port steamrolled past Lemon Bay, 68-19, on Friday night.
The Lady Bobcats used a full-court press for the first quarter, but backed off after it built a substantial lead. Along with Jefferson’s 20-point night, Krystal Morales added 12, Sade Romain scored 9 and Yani Hall had 8.
Emma Cochrane led Lemon Bay with 8 points. The Lady Mantas did not score in the fourth quarter.
North Port (16-6) is now the No. 1 seed in its district with two games to go — one at Sarasota on Monday and one at home against Riverview on Wednesday.
Lemon Bay (10-11) will next play at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Venice 3, Newsome 1
Playing what should be its last away game of the season, the Venice girls soccer team was faced with something it hasn’t seen in quite some time — a deficit.
Newsome (12-2-2) scored in the opening five minutes on Friday night to take a 1-0 lead, but Rachel Dalton answered with a goal three minutes later. From there on, Mason Schilling added a pair of scores to help the Lady Indians pull away for a 3-1 win.
It was a battle of two of the state’s best teams as Newsome came in ranked No. 17 in FL and Venice ranked No. 6, according to MaxPreps.
Venice (9-3-1) will host North Fort Myers on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
Charlotte 5, Booker 0
The Charlotte girls soccer team had 26 shots on goal as it bombarded Booker to a 5-0 win on Friday night.
Kareine Dejean scored two goals to lead the Lady Tarpons while Ivy Gudmundsen, Ashley Chaisson-Doull and Isabel Vickery each added a score.
Charlotte (6-10) has now finished the regular season and will begin the district tournament at Sarasota on Thursday.
Girls weightlifting
our Lady Pirates won their weight class to power the Port Charlotte girls weightlifting team to a district championship on Friday afternoon.
Port Charlotte held off the nine-team field that included North Port (2nd place) and Venice (6th place).
“We’re very, very proud of the girls,” Port Charlotte coach Dave Hoffer said. “We knew it was gonna be really competitive. We knew we had a shot. The girls who stuck it out and worked hard did a really good job, and that hard work paid off today.
“We had everyone do what we needed to do.”
Tara Yount (340 total pounds lifted), Ameijha Jones (330), Nicholette Moss (280) and Mia Sutter (175 pounds) each won district titles for the Pirates.
Mikayla Fischer (330) and Tatiana Wilburn (255) won district titles for North Port.
Kylie Flaherty-Cohn (305) won a district title for Venice.
The top six lifters in each district weight class advance to regionals at Port Charlotte on Jan. 31.
For Port Charlotte those lifters were: Taniya Fisher, Samantha Hemphill, Kassidy Gaw, Evoni Brown, Precious Walton, Alexa Estevez, Angelina Marquez, Amberliegh Beiner and the district champions — Yount, Jones, Moss and Sutter.
For North Port: Shantay Reid, Aubrey Jarvis, Katarina Wilburn, Emalee West, Lyndea Parker and the district champions — Fischer and Wilburn.
For Venice: Joanna Lennon, Celeste Lachambre, Adrienne Martin, Jacey Tippman, Maylee Lanham, Lauren McMahon and the district champion, Flaherty-Cohn.
