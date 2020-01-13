Boys basketball
Community Christian 65, Out of Door 61 2OT
The Community Christian boys basketball improved to 8-5 with a thrilling 65-61 double overtime victory over the Out of Door Academy Monday night.
Junior Brandon Hill led the way for the Mustangs with 18 points and 8 rebounds and sophomore Lucas River added 17 points and 4 assists.
Girls basketball
Gulf Coast 55, Port Charlotte 34
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team fell, 55-34, to Gulf Coast High on Monday night.
Nicole Marhsall led the Lady Pirates with 11 points and Sharina Hudson contributed 8 points and 2 steals, but they struggled to contain Maddie Leslie (18 points) and Reese Tremitiere (14 points) in the loss.
Port Charlotte (9-10) will host Venice on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 7, Riverdale 1
Playing a man down for most of the match, the Lemon Bay boys soccer team lost to Riverdale, 7-1, on Monday night.
Nick Zidanavicius scored the lone goal for the Manta Rays on an assist from Esteban Alvarez.
Lemon Bay (9-3-1) will next play at Booker on Friday.
Venice 2, Manatee 0
Two goals from Miles Choquette propelled the Venice boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Manatee on Monday night at Venice High School.
Senior captain Donovan Milano assisted Choquette on his goals and keeper Stefan Slavov had six saves while posting a clean sheet in the win.
Venice (6-6-2) will play its final game of the regular season today against Manatee.
Girls soccer
Port Charlotte 3, DeSoto 0
The Port Charlotte girls soccer team shut out DeSoto County on the way to a 3-0 finish on Monday night at Port Charlotte High School.
Skylar Daniels scored two goals and Hannah Ruth added one as Port Charlotte pulled away.
The Lady Pirates (6-5-1) will next host the Venice B team on Thursday.
— Staff reports
