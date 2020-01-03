Girls Basketball
Lemon Bay Shootout
Lemon Bay 47, Lakewood Ranch 34
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team won, 47-34, over Lakewood Ranch on Friday in the Lemon Bay Shootout.
Katelyn Ziarnicki led all scorers with 23 points and also added 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 rebounds. Olivia Gibb scored 12 points and came up with 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block.
Lemon Bay (5-7) plays Imagine School today at 1:30 p.m. in Day 2 of the Lemon Bay Shootout.
Imagine 49, DeSoto 45
The Imagine School girls basketball team pulled out a 49-45 victory over DeSoto County on Friday at the Lemon Bay Shootout.
Isabella Faulkner led Imagine (6-5) with 17 points and 7 rebounds while Katie Klein added 12 points and 3 rebounds. Arianna Andrade had 8 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Zeri Tyler (13 points) and Trinity Morales (12 points) paced the Bulldogs while Ta'Nyah Smith (9) and Tamia Randolph (7) chipped in.
DeSoto County (4-5) will play Venice today at noon and Imagine faces Lemon Bay at 1:30 p.m. in Day 2 of the Lemon Bay Shootout in Englewood.
Venice 59, Sarasota Christian 35
The Venice girls basketball team defeated Sarasota Christian, 59-35, on Friday in the opening day of the Lemon Bay Shootout.
Kylie Poole scored 12 points to lead Venice in the win. Olivia Sleight was close behind with 10.
Venice (4-7) will play again today against DeSoto County at noon in Englewood.
Girls soccer
Venice wins two at Southeastern
The Lady Indians picked up two wins on Day 1 of the Southeastern University Showcase in Lakeland. Venice first beat Bishop Moore (Orlando), 5-0, with three goals from Mason Schilling and a goal each from Maddie Krause and Emma Mogford.
The Indians won again in their second game on Friday, winning 8-3 over Winter Park. Kat Jordan scored twice, Schilling added two more goals, Mogford scored again and Audrey Ayette, Kiki Slattery and Rachel Dalton also got on the board in the five-goal victory.
Venice will look to push its record to 3-0 in the showcase with a 9 a.m. matchup with McKeel Academy today.
Lemon Bay 4, Coral Shores 0
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 4-0 shutout of Coral Shores Friday.
Zoe Melo scored a pair of goals and Hanna Cislo and Jacoby Maldonado each had a goal for the Lady Mantas.
Lemon Bay faces off against Key West High School on Saturday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.