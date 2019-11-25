Sun preps logo

Girls basketball

DeSoto edges Hardee

Led by a 21-point from freshman Zeri Tyler, the DeSoto County girls basketball team got past Hardee, 47-45, on Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs led for most of the game, holding off a late rally for the Wildcats. Ta’Nyah Smith scored 12 points and dished out seven assists while Trenity Morales chipped in with 8 and Genesis Goldwire added 6.

DeSoto County will next play on Dec. 3 at Sebring.

Lady Pirates lose

The Port Charlotte Lady Pirates dropped a 51-30 decision to Cape Coral Monday night.

Nicky Marshall led the Lady Pirates with 11 points, while Kieli Maybell pulled down a team high 7 rebounds and Sharina Hudson chipped in 7 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lady Tarpons win

The Charlotte girls basketball team beat Lemon Bay, 53-11, on Monday night at Charlotte High School.

Girls soccerVenice plays to tie

The Venice girls soccer team traveled down to Fort Lauderdale to play St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday, finishing in a 1-1 tie with the Raiders.

— Staff reports

