Girls basketball
DeSoto edges Hardee
Led by a 21-point from freshman Zeri Tyler, the DeSoto County girls basketball team got past Hardee, 47-45, on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs led for most of the game, holding off a late rally for the Wildcats. Ta’Nyah Smith scored 12 points and dished out seven assists while Trenity Morales chipped in with 8 and Genesis Goldwire added 6.
DeSoto County will next play on Dec. 3 at Sebring.
Lady Pirates lose
The Port Charlotte Lady Pirates dropped a 51-30 decision to Cape Coral Monday night.
Nicky Marshall led the Lady Pirates with 11 points, while Kieli Maybell pulled down a team high 7 rebounds and Sharina Hudson chipped in 7 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Lady Tarpons win
The Charlotte girls basketball team beat Lemon Bay, 53-11, on Monday night at Charlotte High School.
Girls soccerVenice plays to tie
The Venice girls soccer team traveled down to Fort Lauderdale to play St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday, finishing in a 1-1 tie with the Raiders.
— Staff reports
