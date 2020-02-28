Baseball
Booker 7, Lemon Bay 2
The Lemon Bay baseball team dropped a 7-2 decision to Booker on Friday night.
The Mantas were held to four hits by Booker’s Hunter Bell. Charlie Dillmore had two of Lemon Bay’s four hits.
Tyler Intihar to the loss for the Mantas, allowing five runs, two earned in 5 1/3 innings.
DeSoto 9, Southeast 1
The DeSoto County Bulldogs defeated Southeast 9-1 on Friday thanks to five runs in a big fifth inning.
Caleb Fillingim, Aiden Roe, Austin Evans, and Garrett Leath, who each had RBIs in the fifth for the Bulldogs.
Logan Adams went six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 13 for DeSoto. Fillingim threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen for the save.
Kobby Garcia took the loss for Southeast. He allowed four hits and six runs over five innings, striking out four.
Venice 6, Calvary Christian 2
The Venice baseball team (4-1) scored a 6-2 victory over Calvary Christian (4-2) on Friday.
The Indians’ Jacob Faulkner allowed one hit over six shutout innings, while striking out seven to collect the win.
Jack Cebert took the loss for Calvary Christian. He allowed two hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out four.
SoftballVenice 7, North Fort Myers 0
The Venice High School softball team (4-1) shutout North Fort Myers 7-0 on Friday.
Pitcher Karsyn Rutherford picked up her fourth win of the season and Jojo O’Brien led the way with two hits and 5 RBI.
Megan Hanley was 3-4 with two runs scored and Sophia Cordero added two hits.
TennisVenice sweeps
The Venice tennis teams beat Evangelical Christian on Thursday afternoon.
The boys team won, 7-0, and the girls won, 5-2.
Ryan Rajakar (6-0, 6-0), Seth Neitlich (6-0, 6-0), Charlie Siddons (6-0, 6-0), Pranav Mayor (6-1, 6-0), Troy Bankemper (6-0, 6-0) won for the boys in singles play and the teams of Neitlich/Siddons (8-1) and Bryan Cerniak/Bankemper (8-2) won in doubles play.
On the girls side, Nicole Cerniak (6-2, 6-0), Nikki Kulcsar (6-2, 6-0), Gracie Leonard (6-1, 6-3), Katy Owens (6-1, 6-4) won in singles play. The duo of Kulcsar/Leonard (8-2) won in doubles play after the team of Jia Johnson/Cierniak lost in a tiebreaker (7-6, 7-5).
Venice will host Sarasota on Tuesday.
— Staff reports
