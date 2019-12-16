Boys basketball
Charlotte 56, Braden River 50
The Tarpons bounce back from their first loss of the year with a district win over the Pirates for coach Tom Massolio’s 450th career victory.
Senior Tre Carroll had 19 points and six rebounds, Tarik Gainer added 16 points and Luke Ulmaniec had 12.
The Tarpons are now 7-1.
Girls basketball
North Port 83, Imagine 61
Emani Jefferson scored 36 points in her return from a two-week suspension as the North Port girls basketball team defeated Imagine School, 83-61, on Monday night.
Trailing 42-33 at halftime, the Bobcats outscored the Sharks, 50-19, down the stretch as Krystal Morales hit four 3-pointers and Brooke Sawyer added 10 points and 13 rebounds along with Jefferson’s big night.
Katie Klein led the Sharks with 20 points and 6 rebounds, but fouled out with four minutes to play. Arianna Andrade of Imagine was close behind with a 19-point, 16-rebound performance and Skyelar Woods added 15 points.
Next up, Imagine will play on Friday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal and North Port will play tonight at Venice.
Charlotte 59, First Baptist 26
Bella Desjardins missed just one shot all night as her Charlotte girls basketball team routed First Baptist Academy, 59-26, on Monday night.
Ten players scored for the Tarpons as the team pulled away for its eighth win in the first nine games of the season.
Charlotte will play again tonight as it hosts Sarasota.
Port Charlotte 53, Lemon Bay 40
The Port Charlotte girls earned cross-county bragging rights over Lemon Bay as the Pirates beat the Mantas, 53-40, on Monday night.
Sharina Hudson stole the show as she scored 20 points and came up with 12 steals and 8 rebounds — falling just two boards shy of a triple-double.
The Pirates also had Bryanna Griffiths (11 points, 4 rebounds) and Ameijha Jones (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) step up in the win.
Olivia Gibb scored 10 points for the Mantas in the loss.
Port Charlotte hosts Charlotte on Friday and Lemon Bay plays on Friday at Evangelical Christian.
DeSoto canceled
The DeSoto County girls basketball game at Palmetto Monday night was canceled.
The Lady Bulldogs next host Lake Placid at 6 p.m. on Thursday
Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 6, Oasis 1
Lemon Bay boys soccer improved to 7-1-1 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Oasis, thanks to a hat trick from leading scorer Alex Carabes.
The Mantas, who also received goals from Michael Greggs, Esteban Alvarez and Nick Zidanavicius were 1-0 down at halftime due to a penalty kick,
“We are a second half team,” said coach Mark Hertz. “It’s not the first time we have been down at half to comeback and win. We have several young players that are maturing well.”
North Port 2, Braden River 1
The Bobcats (2-7-1) picked up their second win of the season Monday night, edging Braden River, 2-1.
Jerimiah Bohdanets and Brady Waltimyer each scored for North Port and Alvaro Amaya made nine saves on 10 shots.
“We played a great opening half to take a 2-0 lead, a slow start in the second and a defensive error gave up a goal,” according to coach Joey Sorbino. “But overall it was our most complete performance.”
Girls soccer
Lemon Bay 8, Oasis 1
Lemon Bay has now scored seven or more goals in seven of its nine games so far this year, adding a win over Oasis to move to 8-1 on the year.
The Lady Mantas got goals from Zoe Melo with 2, Lauren Ragazzone with 4 and Sophia Cherniak with 2. Ragazzone now has 20 goals on the year.
