Boys basketball
Sarasota 65, North Port 52
Despite a hot start that saw the Bobcats (1-7) jump ahead 17-8, the Sailors (6-3) used a second-half surge to take the game.
Devin Riley led the Bobcats with 15 points followed by Jalen Brown with 14.
Boys soccerCharlotte 2, Out of Door 0
The Charlotte High School boys soccer improved to 7-2-5 on Thursday night with a 2-0 shutout of the Out of Door Academy.
Jacob Santiago led the Tarpons in collecting both scores, one on a penalty kick and the other with an assist from Bruce Bailey.
Gavin Pennell recorded two saves for Charlotte.
Venice 0, Sarasota 0
The Venice and Sarasota boys soccer teams finished in a 0-0 tie on Thursday evening.
The tie brings the Indians’ record to 4-5-1 and they will next play a home match against Braden River tonight at 7 p.m.
Imagine 4, Moore Haven 2
Mike Olszewski scored two goals came and had an assist to lead the Imagine (3-6) boys soccer team to victory Thursday night.
Nick Volack added a score on a penalty kick and senior Mark Al-Arnasi added a goal and had an assist.
Goalie Zack Westall had 9 saves.
Girls basketballDeSoto 56, Lake Placid 40
The DeSoto County girls basketball team won a key district game over Lake Placid, 56-40, on Thursday night.
However, the game will not officially count as no referees showed up for the game and assistant coaches had to play the role of officiating the game.
The Lady Bulldogs will be off for winter break, resuming play with a game at Lemon Bay against Imagine at noon on Jan. 3.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 3, Sarasota 0
The goals keep coming for the Lady Mantas as they won their 11th game of the year against just a single loss.
Lauren Ragazzone scored two goals and Hannah Cislo added the other. Zoe Melo has two assists.
— Staff reports
