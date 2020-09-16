Volleyball
The Venice High volleyball team beat the Mustangs in three sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) at Lakewood Ranch High School on Wednesday night.
Venice (4-4) will play in the Berkeley Prep Premier tournament this weekend in Tampa before returning home to host the Mustangs on Sept. 22.
Boys GolfThe Venice High boys golf team shot a 156 in a tri-match on Wednesday, beating Sarasota by 15 strokes, but losing to Riverview by nine.
Connor DeMichele shot a 2-under 34 to lead the Rams, which had all four of its scorers break 40.
The Indians weren’t far behind with John Piroli (38), Tristen Evans (38) and Jackson Adams (39) David Del Purgatorio (41) all shooting similar scores.
Girls GolfThe Port Charlotte High girl golf team used its depth to defeat North Port in a dual match on Wednesday at Port Charlotte Golf Club.
The Pirates were led by Emma Jurisko (51) and three others in the 50’s including Sara Tirb (53), Brooklyn Howard (56) and Abigail Barkley (59).
Kaitlyn Rogers (52) led the Bobcats in the loss.
