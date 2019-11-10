staff report
The state cross country meet was held on Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
The Lemon Bays boys and girls teams competed in Class 2A races with the girls placing 20th and the boys 21st.
The North Port boys competed in the Class 4A race, finishing 23rd, while the Charlotte girls place 15th in the 3A race.
Individually, Venice’s Alberto Teijelo posted the best local finish on the boys side, placing 54th overall in the Class 4A race. Elsewhere in 4A, North Port’s Joseph Smith finished 110th, followed by teammates Teage Elsey (113), Alvaro Amaya (117), Matthew Kodberg (135), Zachary Rathburn (193), icard Labossiere (206) and Evan Crane (221).
At Class 2A, Lemon Bay’s Matthew Finck led the way, followed by teammates Thomas Blem (95), Benjamin Tucker (103), Sean Perry (135), Wade Wylie (167), Jacob Perry (210) and Zach LeClair (223).
Charlotte’s Aleecia Collilns paced the girls with at 29th place finish at 3A, followed by teammates Mackenzie Flowers (38), Hannah Piacitelli (75), Faith Winkler (120), Micah Barnes (177), Kalyn Uebelacker (188) and Olivia Chaplin (198).
Among the 2A Girls, it was Lemon Bay’s Katelyn Ziamicki (79), followed by teammates Kerri Matson (88), Charlotte Carley (93), Sophia Cherniak (126), Hayley Marsicovetere (170) and Olivia Gibb (215).
Manriquez Rivera, DeSoto County’s sole runner, placed 114.
