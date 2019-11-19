staff report
Girls basketball
DeSoto cruises to winThe DeSoto County girls basketball team opened its season with a convincing win, defeating Sarasota Military Academy, 54-9.
Despite scoring just eight points in the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs bounced back quickly thanks to the scoring of Ty’Nyah Smith. The shooting guard was the high-scorer of the night with 19 points and also had 6 steals and 6 assists.
Freshman Zeri Tyler also had a big night in her first varsity game, recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
DeSoto County will look to see if it can string together consecutive wins to open the season as the Bulldogs host Charlotte on Friday night.
North Port falls
Emani Jefferson scored 28 points, but North Port could not stop high-scoring Fort Myers 94-74.
Sade Romain chipped in 15 for the Lady Bobcats while Krystal Morales added 14.
Chania Clark led all scores with 39 points for Fort Myers, following by Janay Outten’s 26 and Karrina Etienne’s 14.
Jefferson set the girls scoring record for North Port. She now has 1375 points.
North Port hosts Booker on Thursday.
Boys soccer
The Venice boys soccer team lost, 2-1, to Sarasota in a home game on Tuesday night.
The Indians (1-2) knotted the score up at 1-1 in the first half on an unassisted goal by Max Mergos, but couldn’t match a second half goal by the Sailors.
Venice will wrap up its three-game week as it travels to play Braden River on Friday evening.
