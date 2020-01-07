Boy basketball
North Port 65, Immokalee 65 OT
The Bobcats stole a road win in dramatic fashion, winning in overtime off a Jalen Brown 3-point shot with 5 seconds left in front of a hostile crowd.
As the final quarter waned, North Port’s Kevin Riley went to the line and hit both free throws with 5 seconds left to send it to overtime.
Once there, the Bobcats fell behind again, 64-60 with 1:09 to go. Brown was fouled and made two free throws to cut the lead to two. Immokalee missed a shot with 13 seconds to go and the Bobcats pushed the ball up the floor, feeding Brown in the corner for the game winner.
Brown led with 21 points followed by Nick Passamonte with 17. The Bobcats move to 3-10.
Lemon Bay 59, SMA 56
Four Mantas scores in double figures as Lemon Bay held on late to beat Sarasota Military Academy.
Riley Haynes hit two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to seal the win — they were his only two points of the game.
Leading in scoring were Shea Cullen with 16, Gabriel Arritt with 15 and Jacob Newcomb with 11.
Lemon Bay moves to 5-8 on the year.
DeSoto County 72, Fort Meade 71
Keeping with the trend of the area, DeSoto found itself in a tight spot against Fort Meade.
Down two late in the fourth quarter, Jamari Redding scored the game-winning layup to give Desoto County it’s fourth win of the year.
Community Christian 60, IMG Gray 39
Community Christian prevailed over IMG Gray 60-39 on Tuesday night.
Boys soccerCharlotte 5, Imagine 0
The Charlotte High soccer team shutout Imagine 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Caleb Briggs scored two goals and had an assist on Wesley Owensby’s goal as the Tarpons improved to 9-1-5 on the season.
Yan Correa and Andy Torres also scored for Charlotte, which will face Lemon Bay Wednesday at Brian Nolan Field.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 61, SMA 21
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team coasted to a 61-21 win over Sarasota Military Academy on Tuesday night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki once again led the way with a team-high 18 points, followed by Christain Chandler with 12, Emma Cochrane with 11 points and 6 steals and Olivia Gibb with 8 points and 8 rebounds.
The Lady Mantas (6-8) will next play on Thursday at Venice.
Barron Collier 45, Charlotte 37
The Charlotte girls basketball team suffered a rare loss on Tuesday night as it fell to Barron Collier, 45-37.
Ary Hicks scored 18 points and recorded 5 steals and 5 assists while no other Tarpon scored more than 5 points.
Charlotte (10-3) will have a chance to get back in the win column on Thursday as it hosts DeSoto County.
Port Charlotte 64, Estero 31
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team handled Estero, 54-31, on Tuesday night.
Bryanna Griffiths stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals while Sharina Hudson chipped in with 10 points and 5 steals.
The Lady Pirates (8-8) host Mariner tomorrow as they look to win their fourth straight game.
North Port 72, Lakewood Ranch 40
The North Port girls basketball team beat Lakewood Ranch, 72-40, on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bobcats (10-5) will next play on Thursday as they host Port Charlotte.
DeSoto 58, Sebring 42
The DeSoto County girls basketball team had four players score in double digits as it defeated Sebring, 58-42, on Tuesday night.
Trenity Morales (14 points), Ta’Nyah Smith (13 points), Zeri Tyler (10 points and Tamia Randolph (10 points) all got in rhythm for the Lady Bulldogs as they pulled away for the win.
DeSoto County (5-6) will next play on Thursday at Charlotte High.
Girls soccerNorth Port 6, Sarasots-Riverview 2
The Lady Bobcat offense keeps rolling as the they still haven’t lost on the year with an 8-0-1 record.
North Port scored four in the first half and two in the second to take the game 6-2. Freshman Sierra Spirk scored four goals in the game followed by Aleena Purvis and Adriana Ghersini each with one.
Imagine School 1, Charlotte 0
The Lady Sharks over came a major shot deficit to beat the Lady Tarpons by a goal on Tuesday.
Charlotte outshot Imagine 20-2, but the Lady Sharks got the one that mattered on a free kick that slipped through the Charlotte keeper’s grasp.
Charlotte was without some pieces in its lineup, but coach Amanda Carr said this loss was “humbling” for the girls.
Lemon Bay 4, Cardinal Mooney 0
The Lady Mantas are 13-1 after another shutout victory. The goals were scored by Zoe Melo with a hat trick and Hanna Cislo had the other. Lauren Ragazzone had three assists.
— Staff reports
