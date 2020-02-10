Boys basketball
District playoffs
Riverview 61, North Port 44
The North Port boys basketball team trailed Riverview (Tampa) by just eight points at halftime in Monday night’s district playoff game, but couldn’t mount a comeback in a 61-44 loss.
Devin Riley led the Bobcats with 14 points, followed by Joey Rivera with 11. However, the combo of Jaden Ramos (26 points) and Vanquez Adams (17 points) overpowered the Bobcats as the duo nearly outscored North Port by themselves.
For North Port (6-19) seniors Trey Rivers, Nick Passamonte and Yardley Faudoas, Monday’s season-ending loss marked the end of their time with the team.
St. Stephens 80, Imagine 43
The season came to an end for the Imagine School’s boys basketball team on Monday night in an 80-43 district playoff loss to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
Imagine (4-18) got its offense going early, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and trailing by just 11, but the game soon got out of hand.
Cam Vining (23 points) and Matthew Konkol (21 points) were too much for the Sharks to stop as the second-half lead ballooned to over 35 points — beginning a running-clock for the remainder of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.