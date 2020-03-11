Snowbird Baseball Classic

Swarthmore College Baldwin Wallace University, 9 a.m. at South County Regional Park

Bridgewater State University Heidelberg University, 11 a.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park 

La Roche College Susquehanna University, 1 p.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park 

Bridgewater State University Ohio Wesleyan University, 3 p.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park 

High School Baseball

Braden River at North Port, 6 p.m.

Venice at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Parrish Community at Imagine School, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Port Charlotte vs. Cypress Lake, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Community Christian, 6 p.m.

High School Tennis

Bishop Verot at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments