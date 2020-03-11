Snowbird Baseball Classic
Swarthmore College Baldwin Wallace University, 9 a.m. at South County Regional Park
Bridgewater State University Heidelberg University, 11 a.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park
La Roche College Susquehanna University, 1 p.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park
Bridgewater State University Ohio Wesleyan University, 3 p.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park
High School Baseball
Braden River at North Port, 6 p.m.
Venice at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
Parrish Community at Imagine School, 6 p.m.
High School Softball
Port Charlotte vs. Cypress Lake, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Community Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Tennis
Bishop Verot at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.
