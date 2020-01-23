Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Community Chrisitian at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.

DeSoto County at ODA, 7 p.m.

Venice at Sarasota Military Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Venice at St Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

North Port at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Booker at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Venice at Newsome, 7 p.m.

Booker at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Girls weightlifting

Venice in district meet at Port Charlotte, 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments