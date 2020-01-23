Boys basketball
Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Community Chrisitian at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at ODA, 7 p.m.
Venice at Sarasota Military Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Venice at St Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
North Port at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Booker at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Venice at Newsome, 7 p.m.
Booker at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
Venice in district meet at Port Charlotte, 11 a.m.
